Asus TUF Gaming F15 hits lowest price ever at $799 in Amazon Big Spring Sale deal

Asus TUF Gaming F15

Was: $899

Now: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BTZWF5G2%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$799 @ Amazon

Overview:

Save $100 on the Asus TUF Gaming F15

Features: Intel Core i5-12500H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD storage, 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080-pixel display at 144Hz refresh rate, MIL-STD-810H certified, 90 days of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Launch date: March 2022

Price history: It's this Asus TUF Gaming F15's lowest price ever.

Price check: <a href="https://clk.tradedoubler.com/click?p=318038&a=2384906&epi=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.asus.com%2Fus%2Flaptops%2Ffor-gaming%2Ftuf-gaming%2Fasus-tuf-gaming-f15-2022%2Fwhere-to-buy%2F" data-link-merchant="asus.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" rel="nofollow">Asus $799

Reviews: Reviews across our brands note great power behind the F15, with strong productivity scores at a solid price in a light and small build. Its tactile keyboard and amazing battery life were also praised.

Laptop Mag: <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/asus-tuf-gaming-f15" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="asus.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">★★★★ | Tom's Hardware: <a href="https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/asus-tuf-gaming-f15-2022" data-link-merchant="tomshardware.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="asus.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">★★★★

Buy it if: You want an affordable gaming laptop that will do well enough at playing less demanding titles, alongside strong productivity performance and a sturdy build inside of an inexpensive package.

Don't Buy it if: You want a laptop for high-end gaming, a higher resolution display, or more modern processors and graphics cards. This TUF Gaming F15 is from 2022, and for some, that will be a bit outdated. For others, it'll be perfect.