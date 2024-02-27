Epic Microsoft Store deal takes $500 off the Surface Laptop 5
Save $500 on the Surface Laptop 5 with Intel Core i7
Microsoft Store deals slash up to $500 off the Surface Laptop 5. Prices start from $999 for the 13-inch Surface Laptop 5 and $1,099 for the 15-inch Surface Laptop 5.
Currently, you can get the 1TB model 15-inch Surface Laptop 5 with Intel i7 and 32GB RAM for $1,899. Normally $2,399, that's a staggering $500 in savings. It's the lowest price we've seen for this configuration Surface Laptop 5. In fact, it's one of the best laptop deals we've seen since the start of the year.
Big box retailer, Best Buy mirror's Microsoft's deal. If you're on the hunt for a premium laptop for productivity and play, the Surface Laptop 5 is a solid choice. Especially at this tempting deal price.
Today's best Surface Laptop 5 deal
Microsoft 15" Surface Laptop 5
Was:
$2,399Now: $1,899 @ Microsoft
Save up to $500 on the 1TB model 15-inch Surface Laptop 5.
Features: 15-inch (2496 x 1664) touch display, Intel Evo Core i7-1255U 10-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 720p HD camera with dual mics and Windows Hello face recognition login support, Dolby Atmos speakers, backlit keyboard, Windows 11 Home
Launch date: October 2022
Price history: It's this Surface Laptop 5's lowest price ever.
Price check: Best Buy $1,899
Reviews: Reviews across our brands note underwhelming performance at launch. Since then, it appears that a software update has addressed this issue. Surface Laptop 5 reviews average 4.6 out of 5-stars at Best Buy. Happy customers praise the laptop's speed, performance, and portable, elegant design.
Laptop Mag: ★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★ |TechRadar: ★★★
Buy it if: You want a premium touchscreen laptop with a great display for school, work, and general use. It features an HD webcam for video calls and secure logins with Windows Hello face recognition.
Don't Buy it if: You want a laptop for competitive gaming or graphics intensive tasks. While the Surface Laptop 5 supports light gaming and video editing, for the best gaming experience, consider a gaming laptop. For editing and creating, the Surface Laptop Studio is one to consider.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.
Most Popular
By Hilda Scott