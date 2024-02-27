Epic Microsoft Store deal takes $500 off the Surface Laptop 5

Microsoft Store deals slash up to $500 off the Surface Laptop 5. Prices start from $999 for the 13-inch Surface Laptop 5 and $1,099 for the 15-inch Surface Laptop 5.

Currently, you can get the 1TB model 15-inch Surface Laptop 5 with Intel i7 and 32GB RAM for $1,899. Normally $2,399, that's a staggering $500 in savings. It's the lowest price we've seen for this configuration Surface Laptop 5. In fact, it's one of the best laptop deals we've seen since the start of the year.

Big box retailer, Best Buy mirror's Microsoft's deal. If you're on the hunt for a premium laptop for productivity and play, the Surface Laptop 5 is a solid choice. Especially at this tempting deal price.

Today's best Surface Laptop 5 deal