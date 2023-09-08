Discover Samsung Event: Early access deals start now

The Discover Samsung Event returns with end-of-summer discounts the entire Samsung ecosystem. Early access deals are now live for Laptop Mag readers this weekend. From now through Sept.10, get exclusive discounts on select devices at Samsung.com. Gear up for the fall and save big on Samsung phones, wearables, portable storage and more.

During the weeklong sale, new deals of the day will drop at 9 a.m. ET, available for 24-hours only. Similarly, flash deals run from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET. Inventory is limited inventory, so be sure to snag these enhanced savings while you can.

The weeklong Discover Samsung Event runs from Sept. 11-17. New deals roll out each day alongside limited time flash deals. These deals go by fast, so if you see something you like don't hesitate to grab it.

See our favorite deals below and shop the entire sale at Samsung.com.

Discover Samsung Event deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: $1,799 from $599 @ Samsung w/ trade-in

Laptop Mag readers save up to $1,200 on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and get a free storage upgrade. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a PC in your pocket. It's the ultimate portable device for productivity, entertainment, health and wellbeing. With the Galaxy Z Fold 5, you get a powerful connectivity experience as it works seamlessly with the Samsung ecosystem and other devices.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: $999 from $399 @ Samsung w/ trade-in

Save up to $600 on the Galaxy Z Flip via Samsung's trade-in offer and get a free storage upgrade. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 provides the best hands-free selfie experience and features an expanded cover screen to access your apps and flex your style. It's the ultimate tool for self expression and showcases your personality

Samsung Galaxy S23 (Unlocked): $799 from $74 @ Samsung w/ trade-in

Save up to $725 on Samsung Galaxy S23 devices w/ trade-in. The base model GS3 packs a 6.1-inch (2340 x 1080), Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM Adreno 740 graphics, and 128GB of storage. Powering the device is 3,900mAh battery with Super Fast Charging 2.0 support.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G: $449 from $99 @ Samsung w/ trade-in + rebate

Save up to $350 on the Galaxy A54 5G with Samsung's enhanced trade-in offer and $75 rebate. This phone packs a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED 120Hz display, Exynos 1380 octa-core processor, 6GB of memory and 128GB of storage, expandable up to 1TB via a built-in microSD slot. Powering the phone is a long-lasting 5000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Golf Edition: $499 $419 @ Samsung

Save $80 on the 45mm titanium Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Golf Edition. It features golf tracking and coaching to help refine your skills and become a better golfer. It's the perfect golf aid to buy if you want to upgrade your game. This deal includes a free Smart Caddie app lifetime membership (valued at $100). Price check: Amazon $419