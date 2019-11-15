Best Walmart Black Friday deals in 2019

Black Friday 2019 is two weeks away so block your calendars for Nov.29. However, before you start making your shopping list, there's something you should know. Some of the best Walmart Black Friday deals are available right now at Walmart.com.

Early Walmart Black Friday deals offer discounts on some of the best laptops and tablets around. So if you can't wait to snag that notebook or PC accessory you've been eyeing, you can shop Walmart's Black Friday 2019 deals today.

Black Friday is inarguably the best time of the year to find the best laptop deals. And as a result of this year's short holiday shopping season, we're already seeing some of the season's best Black Friday deals. For bargain shoppers, that means generous discounts await every corner.

This year's best Walmart Black Friday deals are expected to be of epic proportions. As one of the country's largest big box stores, Walmart is one of the few retailers that price match and oftentimes undercut Amazon Black Friday deals. Walmart impressed us last year with some of the best laptop and tablet deals we've ever seen. (Last year, for instance, they offered a $99 Samsung Chromebook 3).

Earlier this month, Walmart rollbacks on over 400 holidays toys launched during its Early Deals Drop sale.

Bookmark this page for more updates on Walmart Black Friday deals, including current and upcoming sales. Also keep an eye on our best Cyber Monday deals coverage for post-Black Friday deals.

When is Black Friday 2019?

Black Friday 2019 falls on Nov. 29. That's a week later than last year, which means this year's holiday season will be shorter. As a result, we've already started seeing Black Friday preview deals from Walmart and other retailers. Walmart, for instance, has already started discounting popular toys well in advance of November. You can expect to see more Black Friday preview deals as we get closer to Halloween.

When does Walmart's Black Friday 2019 ad come out?

Last year, Walmart's Black Friday ad surfaced in early November. Taking the shorter holiday season into consideration, we should see the official Walmart Black Friday ad within the coming weeks. The big box retailer is already offering some of its Black Friday 2019 deals now in an Early Deals Drop sale. You can save on everything from electronics, video games, home, toys, and more.

When does Black Friday start at Walmart?

Early access for Walmart Black Friday 2019 deals are available right now at Walmart.com. We expect more deals to be revealed within the coming weeks in an official Walmart Black Friday 2019 ad. Last year, Walmart kicked off early Black Friday deals online on Nov. 18. Black Friday deals kicked off at 10 p.m. EST online, followed by an in-store sales on Nov. 22.

Early Black Friday Deals at Walmart

Walmart Black Friday 2019 Deals on Laptops

Acer Aspire 5 w/ 512GB SSD: was $625 now $499

The Editor's choice Aspire 5 is a mainstream laptop that packs above-average specs, including a Core i7-8565U CPU and 512GB SSD. It's $126 off and one of the cheapest 512GB laptops we've seen. Check out our Acer Aspire 5 review. View Deal

Samsung Chromebook 3: was $229 now $159

The Samsung Chromebook 3 is one of our favorite budget machines providing enough horsepower for everyday tasks like streaming and working in the cloud. It also has a spill-resistant keyboard, which is great for accident prone users. Check out our Chromebook 3 review.View Deal

Asus Chromebook C423NA: was $269 now $199

The Asus C423NA is a stylish Chromebook with an edge-to-edge touch display. It also packs a Celeron N3350 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 64GB eMMC. At $199, it's one of the cheaper Chromebooks around. View Deal

Walmart Black Friday 2019 Deals on Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3: was $549.99 now $483

With its beautiful, bright display, strong sound and fast performance, the Galaxy Tab S3 is one of the best tablets you can buy. It comes with an S Pen and can be paired with a Bluetooth keyboard. Get it now and save $67.View Deal

Apple 10.5" iPad Pro (256GB): was $799 now $629

The 2017 iPad Pro packs a 10.5-inch Retina display, A10X Fusion chip, and Touch ID. For a limited time, it's $170 off. View Deal

Apple iPad (128GB): was $429 now $329

The 2018 iPad packs a 9.7-inch LED-backlit IPS display, an A10 Fusion chip, and Touch ID. With up to 10 hours of battery life, this Apple tablet is great for on-the-go entertainment and productivity. For a limited time, it's $100 off at Walmart. Check our Apple iPad review. View Deal

Walmart Black Friday 2019 Deals on Headphones

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: was $299.95 now $199

The Beats Solo3 wireless headphones deliver booming sound and 40 hours of battery life. Currently, you can score them for $100 off at Walmart View Deal

2019 AirPods w/ Case: was $159 now $144

The 2nd-gen Apple AirPods offer faster Apple device connectivity, longer battery life, and quick access to Siri. Currently, the 2019 AirPods are $15 off at Walmart. Check out sister site's Apple AirPods review. View Deal

AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $164.99

The 2019 AirPods can be charged wirelessly via Apple's new wireless charging case. Walmart has the AirPods w/ the wireless charger on sale for $164.99. Snag them now for the second-best price we've seen for this bundle.View Deal

Bose SoundSport Headphones: was $99 now $39 @ Walmart

Sweat resistant and designed to stay in place no matter how intense your workout gets, the Bose SoundSport headphones are the perfect gym headphones. Grab them now from Walmart for an all-time low price. Check out sister site's Bose Soundsport review. View Deal

Walmart Black Friday deals predictions

Apple iPad: Walmart is one of our go-to stores for iPad and Apple Watch deals. Walmart currently has just about every model iPad on sale (including the latest tablets) with discounts ranging from $50 to $300 off. On Black Friday last year, Walmart had the 6th gen Apple iPad on sale for $249 ($80 off). This year, you can expect to see $100 (or more) off the new 10.2-inch iPad (the 128GB model), whereas iPad Pros could see discounts of $99 to $300 off. Bottom line: No matter what iPad you want, don't pay full price for it. We predict every Apple tablet from the iPad Mini to the 12-inch iPad Pro will be on sale.

Laptops: Walmart Black Friday deals are very aggressive when it comes to laptop deals. Last year, the retailer undercut laptop prices at Dell, Lenovo, Apple (iPads), and HP. It also offered an epic Chromebook deal: the Samsung Chromebook 3 for just $99. Expect another head-turning Chromebook deal this year along with plenty of deals on gaming laptops. But remember to always cross check prices with Amazon and other manufacturers like Dell and Lenovo. Every retailer will be competing for your dollar this holiday and price matching will be better than ever.

Apple AirPods: Take note: the lowest price we've seen for the 2nd gen Apple AirPods this year has been $129 (via Macy's). Walmart currently has the AirPods on sale for $144 and will undoubtedly discount them on Black Friday. With rumors of a potential AirPods 3, it's possible that Walmart Black Friday deals could aim to make retail history with a rock-bottom AirPods discount that drops the price of the current buds below $129.

Apple Watch: The Apple Watch has been on sale at Walmart all year. In fact, you can get deals on the Apple Watch Series 3 and Series 4 right now. We predict the new Apple Watch Series 5 will get a modest discount on Black Friday. Expect a max discount of $50 for the GPS model, whereas the GPS/LTE models could see $100 discounts. Meanwhile, the Apple Watch 3 will certainly drop below $199 and could possible hit $149 as a Walmart Black Friday deals "doorbuster."

Google Assistant Devices: Walmart has always been the go-to store for Google deals. Last year, the retailer had the Google Home Mini on sale for $24. Our prediction for Black Friday 2019 is that it’ll drop down to $22 (same price as on Prime Day). We also expect to see the Chromecast on sale for $25, the Google Home Hub for $99, and the Google Smart TV Kit (Chromecast + Home Mini) for $45. Also, look for discounts that take from $100 to $200 off the Google PixelBook and Google Pixel Slate.

Walmart Black Friday next day shipping

This year, thousands of Walmart Black Friday Deals will be eligible for Next Day Shipping. Thanks to this year's shorter holiday shopping season, it's safe to say that it's a welcome feature for Walmart Black Friday shoppers. Best of all there's no membership fee required to take advantage of this fast shipping perk.

Black Friday Walmart Rewards

Walmart and Capital One recently teamed up to launch a credit card rewards program. The Capital One Walmart Rewards Credit Card Program offers two types of cards to Walmart customers; the signature Capital One Walmart Rewards MasterCard and the Walmart Rewards Card.

Under the Capital One Walmart Rewards MasterCard, shoppers get 5% back on Walmart purchases, 5% back on in-store purchases when using the Walmart Pay app (it drops to 2% after 12 months), 2% back on restaurants/travel, and 1% back everywhere else.

Meanwhile, the private label Walmart Rewards Card gets gets you 5% back on purchases at Walmart.com and 5% back on in-store purchases when using the Walmart Pay app (it drops to 2% after 12 months). Walmart's rewards cards are on par with offers from Amazon, Target, and Best Buy. For example, the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card gives you 5% back on Amazon and Whole Foods purchases.