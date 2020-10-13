Asus Chromebook Flip C434 drops to $399 for Prime Day

The Asus Chromebook Flip C434 is hands down one of the best Chromebooks on the market and, at nearly 30% off for Prime Day, it matches its lowest price ever.

You can find the Asus Chromebook Flip C434 for $399 on Amazon today in one of the best Chromebook offers we've seen for Prime Day. You can read our full review for all of the details on this standout Chromebook.

The configuration in this deal comes equipped with an Intel Core m3-8100Y CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage.

ASUS Chromebook Flip C434: was $569 now $399 @ Amazon

The Asus Chromebook Flip C434 features an Intel Core m3-8100Y processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and a 14-inch, 1080p touchscreen. It can typically be found for $499, this deal matches the best price that we have seen on this sleek and well-built machine that our reviewer called their "new favorite Chromebook."View Deal

Our review of the Asus Chromebook Flip C434 offered high praise for the vivid 1080p display and the powerful speakers, making this an excellent Chromebook for content consumption.

Managing over 10 hours on a charge in our battery test, it should easily make it through the day for you and will hold up well to the occasional bump or drop thanks to its rugged aluminum chassis.

If you do find yourself carrying it around in a laptop bag, the 3.1-pound weight shouldn't feel too heavy and thanks to its thin bezels and otherwise slim frame, it won't take up too much space in there either.

While it won't be able to double as your gaming laptop, the Asus Chromebook Flip C434 is an ideal candidate for any general computing needs and matching its lowest price ever this is a great time to pick one up.