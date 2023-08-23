Apple Watch Ultra hits lowest price ever, save $100 at Amazon

The Apple Watch Ultra is one of the best smartwatches to buy. And one of the most expensive. Luckily, Amazon's back to school sale knocks dollars off Apple's premium wearable.
Right now, you can pick up the Apple Watch Ultra for $699 at checkout via Amazon's on page-coupon. When not on sale, it retails for $799, so that's $100 in savings. This marks a new all-time low price for the Apple Watch Ultra. It's one of the best Apple Watch deals we've seen so far this year.
Today's best Apple Watch Ultra deal
Apple Watch Ultra
Was:
$799
Now: $699 @ Amazon
Overview:
Features: 1.92 inch (502 x 410) 2000-nit display, 49mm MIL-STD 810H-certified titanium case, GPS, cellular support, WR100 water resistance, 40-meter diving and swim-proof, IP6X dust resistant, accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, optical heart rate sensor, barometer, temperature sensors, always-on altimeter, up to 36 hours of battery life.
Release date: Sept. 2023
Price check: Best Buy $799| Target: $799 | Apple $799
Price history: This is the lowest price to date for this Apple smartwatch.
Reviews: Experts agree that the Apple Watch Ultra top-tier multifunctional watch for pro athletes and outdoor enthusiasts. It's rugged by design and features a Wayfinder display with compass and Waypoint marking.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★★
Buy if: You want a smartwatch for the outdoors, scuba diving, endurance sports, and advanced fitness training. This is the best smartwatch to buy if you're a pro athlete or like to explore the outdoors.
Don't buy if: You want a smartwatch primarily for getting messages on your wrist. If you're not a pro athlete or outdoor enthusiast, the Apple Watch SE is the best smartwatch for most people.