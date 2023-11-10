25 best early Apple Black Friday deals

Apple Black Friday deals are showing up early at retailer although Black Friday isn't until Nov. 24. It's not too early to snag the lowest price ever on a new MacBook, iPad, iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch. When you're eager for a price break, it's never too early to snag holiday discounts on Apple's vast ecosystem.

If you're hesitant about picking up a new MacBook or any other Apple gadget, you can shop with confidence. Best Buy's holiday price guarantee will match the price if it goes any lower. Plus, whatever you buy from now through Dec. 30 are eligible for returns through Jan. 13, 2024.

Apple Black Friday deals are ripe for the picking, so if you're checking for the best early discounts, you've come to the right place. I found the best early Apple Black Friday deals so you don't have to. See my favorite discounts below.

Apple Black Friday deals — MacBook Air

Apple 13.6" MacBook Air M2: $1,099 $899 @ Best Buy w/ membership

Save $200 on the M2 Apple MacBook Air with My Best Buy Plus or Total, It features an M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID.

Apple 15" MacBook Air M2: $1,299 $1,049 @ Amazon

Save $250 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M2. It features an M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID. Price check: Best Buy $1,049 | B&H $1,049

Apple MacBook Air M1: $999 $849 @ Amazon

The 2020 M1 MacBook Air, the cheapest MacBook out there is now $250 cheaper than normal. Though it's been replaced by the M2 MacBook Air, it's still one of the best laptops around. It packs blazing performance and long battery life into a slim, unibody design. Features:13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, Apple M1 8-core processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD. Price check: Best Buy $999

Apple MacBook Air M1 w/ Apple Care+: $1,178 $1,029 @ Amazon

Save $150 on the MacBook Air M1 with Apple Care+. Alongside Apple's M1 chip, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. Although it's showing its age, it's still one of the best laptops out there. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we rate it 4.5 out of 5 stars for its overall performance, slim design and impressive battery life of nearly 15 hours.

Apple Black Friday deals — MacBook Pro

Apple 14" MacBook Pro M3: $1,599 $1,549 @ Best Buy w/ membership

My Best Buy Plus and Total members save $50 on the new 14-inch MacBook Pro M3. Best Buy's trade-in offer takes up to $825 off. This new release features Apple's new M3 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU and supports up to 24GB of unified memory. Apple claims its new M3 processor is 35 percent faster than its first generation M1 chip. Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during game play, from realistic lighting, shadows, reflections.

Apple MacBook Pro M3 Pro: $1,999 $1,949 @ Best Buy

Save $50 when you buy the MacBook Pro M3 Pro with your My Best Buy Plus or Total membership. Best Buy's trade-in offer takes up to $825 off. The MacBook Pro with M3 Pro delivers stronger performance and supports more unified memory. This laptop is perfect for creators who work with advanced Adobe Photoshop functions like panoramic images.

Apple MacBook Pro M3 Max: $3,199 $3,149 @ Best Buy w/ membership

Save $50 when you buy the MacBook Pro M3 Max at Best Buy. Best Buy's trade-in offer takes up to $825 off. The MacBook Pro with M3 Max is specifically designed with machine learning programmers, 3D artists, and video editors in mind.

Apple 14" MacBook Pro M2 Pro: $1,999 $1,799 @ B&H

Save $200 on the 2023 MacBook Pro M2 Pro. Apple's latest pro-grade notebook packs a 14.2-inch (3024 x1964) Liquid Retina XDR display, M2 Pro 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. On board are three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, SDXC card slot, headphone jack, and MagSafe 3 port. Price check: Amazon $1,947| Best Buy $1,999

Apple 16" MacBook Pro M1 Pro: $2,699 $1,949 @ B&H

Save $750 on the MacBook Pro 16 with M1 Pro chip. It features a 16.2-inch (3456 x 2234) Liquid Retina XDR display and delivers up to 14 hours of battery life. The laptop is powered by Apple's M1 Pro 10-core chip coupled with 16GB of RAM and employs a 16-core GPU for graphics.

Apple 16" MacBook Pro M1 Max: $4,899 $2,999 @ B&H

Save $1,900 on the 4TB MacBook Pro 16 M1 Max chip. It features a 16.2-inch (3456 x 2234) Liquid Retina XDR display and delivers up to 14 hours of battery life. The laptop is powered by Apple's M1 Max 10-core chip coupled with 64GB of RAM and employs a 32-core GPU for graphics.

Apple Black Friday deals — iPad

Apple iPad 9: $329 $249 @ Amazon

Save $80 on the 9th generation iPad. This entry model iPad packs a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment. Price check: Best Buy $312 w/ membership

Apple iPad mini 6: $499 $329 @ Amazon via-on page coupon

Save $170 on the iPad mini 6. Apple's 6th gen compact tablet packs an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, Apple's A15 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage and Wi-Fi 6 support. There's a 12MP wide angle back camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera on the front. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login and payment.

Apple iPad 10: $449 $399 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the 10.9-inch 10th generation iPad. It features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power efficient than its predecessor. It sports an ultra-wide 12MP front camera for video calling and an updated 12MP back camera for capturing sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. For wired and wireless connectivity options, the 2022 iPad is equipped with a USB-C port and Wi-Fi 6. Price check: Best Buy $449| B&H $399

Apple iPad Air 5: $599 $499 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the iPad Air 5. It packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. Rounding out its specs are Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and stereo speakers. For image capturing and video calls it has a 12MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP FaceTime Camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment. Price check: Best Buy $499

Apple iPad Pro M2 LTE (512GB): $1,299 $1,209 @ Amazon

Save $60 on the 512GB model 11-inch Apple iPad Pro M2 with cellular support. It features an 11-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 processor, and Face ID. It supports Apple Pencil 2, Apple Magic Keyboard and Apple Smart Keyboard.

Apple Black Friday deals — AirPods

Apple AirPods 2: $129 $69 @ Walmart

Save $60 on the AirPods 2 with lightning Charging Case at Walmart starting Nov. 8. These wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Get up to 24 hours total listening time with the included charging case. This one of the best AirPods deals in town. Price check: Amazon $99

Apple AirPods 3rd Gen: $169 $149 @ Amazon

Save $30 on Apple's 3rd generation AirPods with Lightning Charging Case. They're sweat and water resistant with spatial audio provides 3D sound. On a full charge, you get up to 6 hours of play time and up to 30 hours with the MagSafe charging case.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $189 @ Amazon

Save $60 on Apple AirPods Pro 2nd generation. The AirPods Pro 2 feature Apple's H2 chip for better noise-cancellation, 3D sound, and longer battery life. Personalized Spatial Audio which creates a unique profile based on the size and shape of your head and ears. Price check: Walmart $189

Apple AirPods Pro 2 w/ USB-C: $249 $199 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the new Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case. They feature adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. For worry free everyday use, the AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant.

Apple AirPods Max: $549 $479 @ Amazon

Amazon takes $70 off the AirPods Max for a limited time. Apple's chic over-ear wireless headphones. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other. Price check: Best Buy $479 w/ membership

Apple Black Friday deals — Apple Watch

Apple Watch Series 9 45mm: $429 $379 @ Walmart

One upcoming Walmart Black Friday deal knocks $50 off the Apple Watch Series 9. The Apple Watch Series 9 features a host of new features over the Apple Watch Series 8 including an all-new S9 chip, a brighter 2000-nit display and new double tap gesture.

Apple Watch SE 2 40mm (GPS): $249 $207 @ Amazon

Save $33 on the 40mm 2nd generation Apple Watch SE at Amazon. It's 20% faster than the 1st generation Apple Watch SE and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health and fitness with daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app.

Apple Watch Series 8 41mm: $399 $299 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the Apple Watch Series 8. It features GPS and an always-On Retina LTPO 396 x 484-pixel OLED display with up to 1,000 nits of brightness. It has a new temperature sensor, Crash Detection, and emergency SOS. Plus, it's more durable than the Watch Series 7, waterproof to 50 meters, crack-resistant, and IP6X dust and water resistant.

Apple Black Friday deals — iPhone

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: $999 to free @ Verizon w/ trade-in & new line + free Apple TV 4K

For a limited time, get Apple TV 4K (valued at $130) and 6 months of Apple One for free (valued at $60) from Verizon. New and existing Verizon customers save up to $1,000 on the iPhone 15 Pro Series. To claim this offer, you must trade in any old iPhone and open a new line on Verizon's Unlimited Ultimate plan.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: $999 $0 @ Amazon w/ activation

Get the iPhone 15 Pro for $0 with activation via Boost Infinite at Amazon. To get this deal, you must activate and financing through Boost Infinite. Boost Infinite will charge you $60/mo. for unlimited talk, text, and data. Plus, you'll get the latest iPhone every year with annual upgrades. Though you'll be charged a $60 activation fee up front, it will be credited back to your account on your first month's bill.

Apple Black Friday deals — Accessories

Apple Magic Keyboard: $299 $229 @ Amazon

Save $70 on the Apple Magic Keyboard for the best typing experience on an iPad. Nothing beats a proper keyboard or comes close to the seamless integration of Apple’s Magic Keyboard. The floating cantilever design allows you to adjust the iPad Pro display to the right angle, the typing experience is comfortable and the integrated trackpad means this can fill both roles in your life as a tablet and laptop. It works with iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation or later), iPad Air (4th generation).

Apple AirTag 4 Pack: $99 $86 @ Amazon

Save $13 on the Apple AirTag 4 Pack and get more value for your dollar. Apple's AirTags help you find lost items quickly. They have a range of 29-feet and locate everything from keys to luggage. This AirTags bundle includes four of Apple tracking devices to make sure all your items never get lost.

Apple Pencil 1st Gen: $99 $79 @ Amazon

The 1st Generation Apple Pencil lets you to take notes, draw and design on your iPad. It works with the Pad Air (3rd generation), iPad mini (5th generation), iPad (6th, 7th, 8th and 9th generations), iPad Pro 12.9‑inch (1st and 2nd generations), iPad Pro 10.5‑inch and iPad Pro 9.7‑inch

Apple Pencil 2nd Generation: $129 $109 @ Amazon

The Apple Pencil 2 provides you with pixel-perfect precision for drawing, sketching, coloring, taking notes, and more on the iPad Air (4th generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd and 4th generation), and iPad Pro 11-inch (1st and 2nd generation).