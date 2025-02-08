57 early Amazon Presidents Day deals to shop this weekend

Good news my fellow Amazon Presidents Day deals hunters looking for price breaks on tech. Amazon's Presidents Day sale has unofficially started already with massive discounts of up to 80% off electronics.

So if your arsenal of gadgets are due for an upgrade, you'll want to check out Amazon's Presidents Days deals on laptops, tablets, smartphones, headphones, wearables, mobile accessories and more.

Amazon's Presidents Day sale is known to feature Prime Day-like deals on Alexa-enabled devices and this year is no different. The online retail giant is now slashing up to 61% off its branded tech like Fire tablets, Kindle eReaders, Echo Buds, Fire TV Stick streaming devices, Fire TVs, and soundbars.

Amazon has some solid Presidents Day deals on Apple products with discounts of up to $300 off a range of MacBooks, iPad, Apple Watch and more. If you're not in the Apple ecosystem, Amazon didn't forsake you. If you want to pick up a new personal computer, save up to $1,700 on select Windows laptops by Asus, HP, Microsoft, Samsung and others. Gaming laptop deals are quite impressive as well like this $200 price drop on the Asus ROG Strix G16 with RTX 4070.

Or if you want to upgrade your smaller mobile devices, score big savings on tablets like the best-selling iPad Air and up to $400 off unlocked phones from Google, Motorola, and Samsung and more.

With huge savings like this, you don't have to wait to refresh your tech. Shop today's best Amazon deals by category and see my favorite picks below.

Amazon Presidents Day sale deals

Amazon devices

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $29 at Amazon Save $20 on the All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. Over the previous-gen, it's 25% more powerful, supports Wi-Fi 6 for smoother streaming and has 2GB of memory. It's a solid device that boasts 4K resolution and quick menu navigation of your favorite streaming apps. It's also great for listening to music and interacting with Amazon's Alexa assistant.

Amazon Alexa Voice Remote Pro: was $34 now $27 at Amazon Amazon is slashing $7 off its Alexa Voice Remote Pro for a limited time. It features “Alexa, find my remote”, backlit buttons for easy visibility and low lighting and two customizable buttons. The Alexa Voice Remote Pro works with just about all Fire TV streaming media players, Amazon Fire TV smart TVs, and other popular TVs, soundbars, and A/V receivers.

Amazon Fire Max 11: was $229 now $184 at Amazon It's a solid choice for streaming, reading, and gaming, plus you can use it for basic productivity and notetaking thanks to its optional keyboard and stylus. Features: 11-inch (2000 x 1200) touch screen, 8-core processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB of storage, up to 14-hour battery life (rated)

Amazon Fire HD 10: was $179 now $104 at Amazon Launched in 2023, the Fire HD 10 is the lightest Fire HD 10 yet, coming in at just under 1 pound. It has a Full HD (1920 x 1200) touchscreen and a 5MP front-facing camera. Features: 10.1-inch (1920 x 1200) touch screen, 8-core processor, 3GB RAM, 64GB of storage, up to 14-hour battery life (rated)

Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition: was $279 now $229 at Amazon Once a Prime member-only deal, Amazon takes $50 off the 2024 Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition e-reader. The Kindle Colorsoft received 4.5 out of 5 star Editor's Choice Award ratings from in-house brands Tom's Guide and Techradar. The e-reader's vibrant display, portable design, and long battery life are some of its highlights. Features: 7-inch glare-free color display, 94-nit max brightness, 300ppi (black and white) 150 ppi (color), 32GB of storage, auto-adjusting front light, adjustable warm light, USB-C connectivity, IPX8 waterproof, battery life of up to 8 weeks

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2024): was $160 now $135 at Amazon Save $25 on the All-new Kindle Paperwhite and get it just in time for the holidays. Overall, the 2024 Kindle Paperwhite is among the best e-readers. It's Amazon's fastest Kindle yet, offering improved battery life and a slightly bigger display than its predecessor. Features: 7-inch matte 94-nit display, 300ppi, built-in light, 16GB of storage, USB-C connectivity, IPX8 waterproof, up to 12 weeks of battery life

Laptops

Lowest price Apple M2 MacBook Air : was $1,199 now $799 at Amazon Save $400 on the 512GB model 13.6" MacBook Air M2. The best laptop for most people, it's ideal for day-to-day computing and powerful enough for video editing and casual gaming. As a bonus, the Magic Keyboard is a pleasure to type on. Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina 500-nit display, M2 8-core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, macOS

Apple M3 MacBook Air 15 : was $1,299 now $1,099 at Amazon One of the best MacBook deals right now slashes $200 off the M3 MacBook Air 15. The 15-inch MacBook Air M3 earned 4.5 out of 5 star rating from us and high praise across our brands. Apple's latest M3-charged laptop raises the bar in terms of performance and battery life. In our 15-inch MacBook Air M3 review, it impressed us with its strong performance, thin, light form factor, and over 15-hour battery life. Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, Apple M3 8-core CPU, 16-core neural engine,10-Core GPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, six-speakers with force-cancelling woofers, macOS

Apple M4 Pro MacBook Pro 14 (24GB/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,789 at Amazon Amazon knocks $210 off the latest M4 Pro MacBook Pro 14 with 24GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. Featuring Apple Intelligence, the M4 MacBook Pro series is the most advanced Apple laptop series yet. Features: 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M4 12-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 24GB of unified memory, 512GB SSD, HDMI port, 3.5mm headphone jack, MagSafe 3 port, 3 x Thunderbolt 5 (USB-C) port, MacOS

Microsoft Surface Laptop 7: was $1,399 now $963 at Amazon Save $436 on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 with 512GB SSD. This innovative Copilot+ PC aims to transform the way you create and communicate. In our Surface Laptop 7 review, we gave it 3.5 out of 5 stars for its svelte design, bright display, strong performance, and long battery life. Features: 13.8-inch (2304 x 1536) 120Hz touchscreen, Snapdragon X Elite 12-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+

MSI Katana A15 AI: was $1,699 now $1,549 at Amazon For a limited time, you can save $150 on the MSI Katana A15 AI. MSI brings AI power to this updated mid-range gaming laptop, featuring an AMD Ryzen 9-8945HS processor and Nvidia RTX 4070 graphics. Features: 15.6-inch (2560 x 1440) 165Hz display. AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS 8-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Tablets

Lenovo Tab M8 Gen 4: was $89 now $69 at Amazon The Lenovo Tab M8 Gen 4 tablet's slim and lightweight design makes it perfect for web browsing, gaming, and streaming content when you're on the move. One of the best tablets for kids, it's perfectly sized for learning and playing. Features: 8-inch HD (1280 x 800) 350-nit touch screen, MediaTek A22 quad-core processor, 2GB RAM, 32GB of storage (expandable via microSD), 5,100mAh battery, 5MP rear camera, 2MP front-facing camera, 3.5mm headphone/mic combo jack, Android 12

Apple iPad 10: was $349 now $279 at Amazon Save $70 on the 10th generation Apple iPad with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. It features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power efficient than the iPad 9. The best tablet for most people, Apple’s 10th Gen iPad is a powerful tablet that performs well, surpassing most competitors in productivity-adjacent tasks. Features: 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) Liquid Retina display, Apple A14 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, 12MP front camera, records up to 4K video, USB-C charging, Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil support (both sold separately), Touch ID, nearly 11-hour battery life.

Apple 11-inch iPad Air 6 : was $899 now $789 at Amazon Save $65 on the 11-inch iPad Air 6 with 512GB of storage at Amazon. The iPad Air 6 is 50% faster than the previous-gen iPad Air 5 and features landscape stereo speakers. It is made of a 100% recycled aluminum enclosure and works with the Apple MacBook Keyboard and Apple Pencil. Features: 11-inch Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color, True Tone, and anti-reflective coating, Apple M2 Chip, 512GB of storage, 12MP-wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C and Magic Keyboard

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: $329 $219 @ Amazon

Save $110 on the 2024 Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus Android tablet. If you're looking for a solid iPad alternative, the Galaxy Tab A9 is worth considering. Features: 11-inch WUXGA ‎(1920 x 1200) LCD touch screen Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB of microSD-expandable storage, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant, Nest, Ring, SmartThings, Android 13

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: was $449 now $329 at Amazon For a limited time, save $120 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE with S Pen. This fan edition version of the Galaxy Tab S9 packs everything we love about Samsung's flagship tablet into a more affordable device. Features: 10.9-inch (2304 x 1440) TFT 90Hz touch screen display, Exynos 1380 8-core CPU, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, AKG tuned dual speakers, IP68 rated water resistant, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant, SmartThings, Ring, Nest

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2024): was $160 now $134 at Amazon Save $26 on the Kindle Paperwhite which is one of the best e-readers to buy. It's Amazon's fastest Kindle yet and offers improved battery life and a slightly bigger display over its presdecessor. Features: 7-inch matte 94-nit display, 300ppi, built-in light, 16GB of storage, USB-C connectivity, IPX8 waterproof, up to 12 weeks of battery life

Headphones

Apple AirPods Pro 2 : was $249 now $169 at Amazon Save $80 on the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we gave a rare 5 out of 5-star rating. We were impressed by their personalized Spatial Audio, stronger, smarter ANC modes, and impeccable controls. Our sister sites agree the AirPods Pro 2 are the best earbuds for Apple ecosystem dwellers. Features: Apple H2 Chip, adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, dust, sweat, water-resistance

Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds: was $69 now $39 at Amazon Save $30 on Beat Flex wireless earbuds. Powered by the Apple W1 headphone chip and Class 1 Bluetooth for an extended wireless range, you can expect up to 12 hours of battery life from these fitness-friendly headphones, and the built-in mic reduces wind noise for elevated voice clarity during mid-workout calls.

Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $99 at Amazon Beats Studio Buds are $50 off right now on Amazon. In our Beats Studio Buds review, we liked their wide, well-balanced sound and striking design. We also thought their active noise cancelling functionality was fairly decent. We gave the Beats Studio Buds an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars. Key features: Bluetooth connectivity, balanced sound, active noise-cancellation, IPX4-rated water resistant, up to 8 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours combined with charging case)

Sony LinkBuds S: was $199 now $129 at Amazon Save $70 on the excellent Sony LinkBuds S earbuds in one of today's best headphone deals from Amazon. These wireless earbuds feature Sony's signature sound, superb noise-cancelling, and useful features for the price. In our Sony LinkBuds S review, we applaud these earbuds for their balanced, well-defined sound, great call quality, and solid active noise-cancelling. They're also compact and quite comfortable to wear. The Sony LinkBuds S earned a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars from us and our esteemed Editor's Choice award.

Soundcore Space A40: was $79 now $59 at Amazon Save $20 on Soundcore Space A40 wireless earbuds. In their Soundcore Space A40 review, sister site Tom's Guide rates them 4 of 5 stars for their overall design and audio handling. If you're looking for inexpensive earbuds with adaptive noise cancellation, the Features: Adaptive active noise cancellation, 6 microphones with AI, 10-hour battery life, 40 hours additional battery life charging case, Bluetooth 5.2, multipoint connection for two devices, LDAC for Hi-Res Audio (Android only), 22 EQ settings

Sony WF-1000XM5: $299 at Amazon Sony WF-1000XM5 are the best noise-cancelling wireless earbuds money can buy. In our previous-gen Sony WF-1000XM4 review, we gave them a rare 5 out of 5-star rating for excellent sound and call quality. We were also impressed by their lightweight, comfortable fit, powerful active noise-cancellation, and tons of useful features. Price check: Best Buy $299

Wearables

Apple Watch SE 2 40mm (GPS): was $249 now $169 at Amazon Save $80 on the 40mm 2nd generation Apple Watch SE. It's 20% faster than the 1st generation Apple Watch SE and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health and fitness with daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app. Features: Apple S8 chip, fall detection, emergency SOS, crash detection, 50-meter water resistance, built-in compass, always-on altimeter.

Google Pixel Watch 2: was $349 now $199 at Amazon Amazon knocks $150 off the Google Pixel Watch 2. Google's latest flagship smartwatch features three all-new sensors, 40% more heart rate tracking accuracy, extended 24-hour battery life, and faster charging. It retains the same sleek, comfortable, curved design as the original Pixel Watch.

Monitors

Samsung 27" ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor: was $1,599 now $830 at Amazon Save $769 on the Samsung ViewFinity S9 5K Monitor with SlimFit Camera. This 27-inch 5K (5,120 x 2880) 600-nit matte display provides incredible detail and true color representation. With DisplayPort and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, it easily connects to Windows and Mac. When you're finished getting this done, browse your favorite movies and TV shows via Smart TV Apps and the included remote control. Features: 27-inch 5K (5,120 x 2880) 600-nit matte display, DisplayPort and Thunderbolt 4, 4K slimfit webcam.

HP 27h Monitor: was $229 now $169 at Amazon Save $60 on the HP 27h 27-inch FHD monitor. It has a 1920 x 1080-pixel 75Hz IPS panel, built-in dual 2W speakers and AMD FreeSync. This means you can count on smooth, fluid graphics in clear detail whether you're streaming content of gaming.

Dell 34-inch 1440p Curved Monitor: $499 $399 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the Dell S3422DWG 34-inch gaming monitor. This massive 3440 x 1440 panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms MPRT/2ms (Gray-to-Gray) response time. Faster reaction times gives you an edge over the competition.

Apple Studio Display Standard: was $1,599 now $1,299 at Amazon Save $300 on the Apple Studio Display (Standard Glass). This is the ultimate display for Apple heads, with a whopping 5K resolution display that looks fantastic. It's ideal for creative pursuits like photo and video editing, but just about anyone will appreciate this big beautiful screen. Features: 27-inch (5120 x 2880) 5K Resolution Retina LCD panel, 600 nits of brightness, 1.07 billion colors, and 60Hz refresh rate, Bionic A13 chip, 12MP ultra-wide webcam with Center Stage, 6-speaker sound system and, 3-mic array.

Phones

Motorola razr+ (2024): was $999 now $849 at Amazon Save $150 on the unlocked Motorola razr+ for activation with AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. From Motorola: Introducing Motorola razr+, powered by moto AI, giving you new ways to interact, capture, and create. Featuring the largest, most intelligent external display of any flip phone, you can do it all without flipping the phone open. Capture next-level photos and videos. Features: 6.9-inch (2640 x 1080) AMOLED 3000-nit 165Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 3 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM, 256GB of storage, IPX8 water-resistance, Cameras: 32MP, 50MP, Android 14

Google Pixel 8 (Unlocked): was $699 now $399 at Amazon Save $300 on an unlocked Google Pixel 8 on Amazon. It works with Google Fi, Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, as well as prepaid carriers. Featuring powerful new specs and useful Google AI functions, the Pixel 8 Series aims to deliver the best Android experience in a mobile phone. Features: 6.2-inch (1080 x 2400) 120Hz Actua 1400-nit display (up to 2000 peak), Google Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 50MP main camera, 10.5MP front camera, 4,575 mAh battery, Qi fast wireless charging, Android 14

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (Unlocked): $1,299 at Amazon Get a free $200 Amazon Gift Card when you purchase the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra from Amazon. Driven by AI, the new Galaxy S25 Ultra is Samsung's most advanced phone yet. It features useful Android features like Circle to Search, Call Transcript, and Writing Assist. Convenient access to Gemini AI makes it easy to find out movie start times, see the latest sports scores, get step-by-step recipes or plan a party. Features: 6.8-inch (3120x 1440) 120Hz Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 8-core processor, 12GB RAM (up to 16GB), 256GB of storage (up to 1TB), a quad rear AF camera (200MP wide, 50MP wide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 50MP tele 12MP ultrawide) 12MP front camera, 5000 mAh battery, Samsung One U1 7, Android 15 OS.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: was $1,899 now $1,499 at Amazon Save $400 on an unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 for activation with your carrier of choice. Level up your screen and your gaming experience and immerse yourself in the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The massive folding screen and lightning-fast processor are game-changers for mobile productivity and entertainment. Make huge discoveries when you use Circle to Search. Plus, say bye to being lost in translation and hi to fluency in up to 16 languages Galaxy AI interpreter. Features: 7.6-inch (2160 x 1856) AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 12GB RAM, 256GB of storage, 50MP rear camera, 12MP front camera, IP48 water resistant, 4,400mAh battery, works with Alexa, Arlo, Bixby, Cortana, Google Assistant, Hue, Nest, Ring, SmartThings, Wink

Storage

Samsung 990 PRO 2TB SSD: was $219 now $169 at Amazon Save $80 on the fastest SSD that Samsung makes. The lightning-fast read and write speeds of this SSD push close to the limits of what Gen4 M.2 slots can handle, ensuring smooth and quick speeds for gaming, video editing, and data analysis. Features: 2TB storage, DRAM cache, PCIe Gen4 M.2, Read speeds: 7450/MBs, Write speeds: 6900 MB/s

Samsung Portable SSD T7 2TB: was $269 now $159 at Amazon For a limited time, save $110 on the 2TB Samsung Portable SSD T7. It delivers read/write speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and 1,000 MB/s, respectively on devices with USB 3.2 support. You also get password protection and AES 256-bit hardware encryption for secure file sharing and storage. Samsung bundles it with USB type C to C and USB type C to A cables for hassle free connectivity.

TVs & Soundbars