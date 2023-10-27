Walmart Black Friday deals 2023 — 23 best early sales now

Walmart Black Friday deals are known to offer excellent discounts on electronics. For Black Friday 2023, Walmart Rollback deals will slash prices on the most coveted tech for the holidays. Bargain shoppers can expect to see unprecedented savings at Walmart across a range of gifting categories. We're talking about eye-popping savings on laptops, tablets, headphones, wearables, gaming gear, video games and more.

This year, Black Friday takes place on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, however, Walmart typically offers a holiday deals preview. In fact, we're already seeing early Black Friday Chromebook deals at Walmart like the HP Chromebook x360 2-in-1 for just $199 ($130 off).

Last year, Walmart's Black Friday "Deals for Days'' event rolled out monthlong of deals each week from Nov. 7 through Black Friday. Walmart Plus members got to shop four hours early before everyone else. So if you want early access to Walmart's best holiday deals and hot-selling items that may be hard to get, sign up for Walmart Plus. Walmart Plus costs $98 a year or $12.95 a month for perks like exclusive deals, free unlimited delivery, fuel discounts and more.

We expect Walmart Black Friday "Deals for Days" to return this year with even bigger savings. If you want to shop sooner than later, there are plenty of Black Friday-worthy Walmart deals happening now. See my recommended discounts below.

Walmart Black Friday deals — Laptops

Acer Aspire 3: $499 $399 @ Walmart

Walmart is $100 off the Acer Aspire 3 (A315-59-53ER). This is a budget-friendly you're looking for a reliable day-to-day personal computer. Plus it includes 12 months of Microsoft 365 Personal. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Home.

Acer Chromebook 315 w/ Sleeve: $226 $179 @ Walmart

Save $47 on this Acer Chromebook 315 and laptop sleeve bundle. The Chromebook in this deal features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Celeron N4500 dual-core CPU, 4GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics and 64GB of eMMC flash storage. That's all you need for basic everyday tasks like creating docs, web browsing and streaming content.

HP 15.6 Laptop: $249 $199 @ Walmart

Save $50 on the HP laptop 15-fd0081wm. Powered by Windows 11 Home in S Mode, it's streamlined for security and performance, somewhat like a Chromebook. For under $200 you get a 15-inch display, Intel Pentium N200 processor, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Asus Vivobook Go 15: $379 $339 @ Walmart

Save $40 on the already modestly priced Asus Vivobook Go 15. This lightweight and compact machine makes it easy to get things done when you're on the move. It has a user-friendly ergonomic design with an ultra-slim bezel 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 250-nit display. Inside the laptop is an Intel Core i3-N305 8-core, 8GB of RAM, Intel UHD Graphics and 256GB of storage. Featuring Windows 11 Home in S mode, the Vivobook Go 15 is streamlined for speed and security. Windows Hello enables fast and secure logins and a privacy webcam shutter keeps prying eyes away.

Walmart Black Friday deals — Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $329 $237 @ Walmart

Save $92 on the 128GB model Galaxy Tab A8 Wi-Fi tablet. It packs a 10.5 inch ‎(1920 x 1200) display, ‎2.0-GHz octa-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of microSD-expandable storage.

Apple 10.9-inch iPad: $449 $399 @ Walmart

Save $50 on Apple's 10.9-inch iPad at Walmart. Powered by Apple's impressive A14 Bionic chip, this 10th Gen iPad is outfitted with a striking near-11-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone technology for a dazzlingly accurate and vivid picture. Front and back 12MP cameras allow you to capture the moment and live it in real-time over FaceTime with Center Stage to keep you in focus during your calls. Make use of the latest iOS 17 update and find yourself at the cutting edge of iPad tech, with Wi-Fi 6 and 64GB of storage for all your app and album needs.

Walmart Black Friday deals — Headphones

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $189 @ Walmart

Save $60 on Apple AirPods Pro 2nd generation. The AirPods Pro 2 feature Apple's H2 chip for better noise-cancellation, 3D sound, and longer battery life. Personalized Spatial Audio which creates a unique profile based on the size and shape of your head and ears. Price check: Amazon $244

Beats Studio Buds: $149 $119 @ Walmart

For a limited time, the Beats Studio Buds are $30 below retail. These AirPods alternatives boast powerful, balanced sound and feature Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and transparency mode. The earbuds ships with three sets of eartips for a secure, comfortable fit and acoustic seal. What's more, the Beats Studio Buds are IPX4-rated sweat and water resistant and provide up to 8 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours combined with charging case).

Sony WH-1000XM5: $399 $325 @ Walmart

Save $75 on Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones. They feature industry leading noise-cancellation powered by Sony's own integrated processor V1 and HD noise-cancelling processor QN1. Precise voice pickup technology and advanced audio signal processing ensure crystal clear hands-free calls. Lightweight with soft fit leather headband and on-ear cushions, Sony WH-1000XM5 promise up to 30 hours of comfortable listening. Price check: Amazon $398

Soundcore Life Note C Earbuds: $39 $29 @ Walmart

The already modestly priced Soundcore Life Note C earbuds are an extra $10 cheaper. They feature 10mm graphene drivers for a wider soundstage and accurate clarity. Dual microphones with beamforming noise reduction helps reduce background noise and amplify your voice during call. IPX5 waterproof, Life Note C earbuds offer a 8-hour battery life with a charging case that extends it to 32 hours.

Walmart Black Friday deals — Wearables

Apple Watch SE 1st Gen: $309 $149 @ Walmart

Save $160 on the 1st generation Apple Watch SE at Walmart. This water-resistant, swim-proof smartwatch features GPS, Compass, always-on altimeter, an optical heart sensor, an accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, and much more.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: $379 $179 @ Walmart

Save $200 on Samsung's impressive Galaxy Watch 4 Classic smartwatch at Walmart. Samsung's wearable helps manage your sleep and be smart about your heart with sleep tracking and ECG monitoring. It auto tracks your workouts and offers great cardio stats alongside advanced Run Coaching to help you set rewarding yet challenging goals to maximize your fitness results.

Walmart Black Friday deals — Gaming

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: $69 $47 @ Walmart

Save $22 on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This Nintendo Switch exclusive game is the sequel to "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild". Shape your destiny as you explore the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and mysterious islands floating in the skies above.

Asus TUF Gaming A17 RTX 4070: $1,749 $1,499 @ Walmart

Newegg via Walmart takes $250 off the 2023 Asus TUF Gaming A17 laptop. It packs a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. For graphics handling, it's outfitted with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of graphics memory. Price check: Newegg $1,499

MSI Vector GP68HX RTX 4080: $1,899 $1699 @ Walmart

This gaming laptop deal from Walmart takes $200 off the MSI Vector GP68HX. If you want a powerful high performance laptop for 4K gaming and playing modern AAA titles. Powerful enough to replace your desktop, it packs an Intel Core i9-12900H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU and 1TB PCIe SSD.

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller: $64 $49 @ Walmart

Save $15 on the Xbox Wireless Controller in Robot White colorway. It features triggers and bumpers and Hybrid D-pad. Button mapping and improved responsiveness of dynamic latency input elevate your gameplay. It works with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One.

HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset: $99 $79 @ Walmart

Save $20 on the HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset this Labor Day. With its sleek aluminum frame, memory foam ear cups, and 7.1 Surround Sound, the HyperX Cloud 2 gaming headset is one of the best gaming headsets you can get. It works with PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Seagate FireCuda 530 1TB for PS5: $124 $95 @ Walmart

Save $29 on this incredible deal for the powerful Seagate FireCuda 530 1TB SSD. Featuring a speed of up to 7,300MBps, this PS5-specific SSD is perfect for gamers looking to massively upgrade the storage space on their console.

Walmart Black Friday deals — Monitors

Samsung Odyssey G5 27" Monitor: $299 $249 @ Walmart

Save $50 on the 27-inch Samsung Odyssey G5 gaming monitor. It has a 2560 x 1440-pixel resolution panel with 350 nits of brightness, 165z refresh rate, 1ms response time and is AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync compatible.

LG 34WR50QC-B 34" Curved Monitor: $349 $269 @ Walmart

Now $80 off, the LG 34WR50QC-B is one of the best curved gaming monitors around. This 34-inch WQHD (3440 x 1440) curved ultrawide panel features a 21:9 aspect ratio that offers more workspace. Its sRGB 99% color gamut with HDR10 produces realistic visuals with accurate color, contrast, clarity and detail.

Walmart Black Friday deals — TVs

65" Samsung Q60CB QLED 4K TV: $947 $847 @ Walmart

Save $100 on the 65-inch Samsung Q60B QLED 4K Smart TV. With Quantum Dot technology you get 100% color volume and a pixel resolution of 3840 x 2160. When you're not streaming movies and TV shows, the built-in Samsung Gaming Hub lets you play your favorite games — no console required.

75" onn. 4K Roku Smart TV: $578 $498 @ Walmart

Walmart takes $80 off its onn. 75-inch 4K Roku Smart TV. Enjoy access to live TV channels, movies and TV episodes, news, sports, music and more on a customizable home screen. onn. This Vesa mount compatible TV features a 75-inch 4K (2160p) LED panel at 60Hz. It's outfitted with three HDMI ports for connecting external devices like a game console or laptop.

Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV: $4,297 $2,749 @ Walmart

Save over $1,548 on Samsung The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV! The massive 85" model matches its all-time low price. When you're not watching, this stunning display's Art Mode transforms into a beautiful work of art and conversation piece. Artfully designed to sit flush against the wall and look like a framed painting or photo, The Frame accents any décor. For $150 more, the Frame’s bezel may be customized to match your room's style and color.

When do Black Friday deals start?

Black Friday historically falls on the day after Thanksgiving. That said, Black Friday 2023 is on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. Like just about every other retailer, Walmart Black Friday deals likely to roll out weeks before.

Last year, Walmart's Black Friday "Deals for Days'' event rolled out a series of sales from Nov. 7 through Black Friday. Similar to Amazon's early access sale, Walmart+ members got first dibs on Walmart's excellent holiday discounts. This year, Walmart may bring back "Deals for Days" in November.

Walmart+ costs $98 a year or $12.95 a month and includes a 30-day risk-free trial. Sign up at walmart.com/plus for free if you don't want to commit right away.