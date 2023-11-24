Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs. Motorola Razr Plus: Which is the better Black Friday deal?
Foldables face-off in a battle for your dosh
Black Friday deals are bringing us some of the finest tech there is at prices so low that I'm beginning to think that the retail industry is getting its kicks by flirting with the potential outcome of absolute collapse.
Don't believe me? Remember foldable phones, the incredibly expensive revival of the mid-noughties classic? Well right now you can lay claim to two of them for a more than modest price tag for Black Friday: the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 for just $799 at Amazon and the Motorola Razr Plus for just $699 at Best Buy!
That results in savings of up to $300, with just $100 between these two devices. So which one deserves a spot at the top of your Black Friday shortlist? Let's summarize our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Vs. Motorola Razr Plus face-off and see.
- Performance: Both the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Razr Plus feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 processors, but it's Samsung's foldable that features the improved Gen 2 variant giving it the clear edge when it comes to overall performance and efficiency across the board.
- Cameras: You'd expect most camera face-offs including a Samsung phone to be a white wash on paper. However, thanks to the Razr Plus' 32MP selfie camera, the Motorola foldable pulls ahead in terms of sheer hi-res results.
- Display: The Galaxy Z Flip 5 makes use of some impressive AMOLED panels for a brighter, crisper, and more vivid result. However, the Motorola Razr Plus features a larger 6.9-inch internal OLED display with a faster refresh rate and a best in class external display that is leaps and bounds ahead of the competition.
Save $200 @ Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5:
$999 $799 @ Amazon
Save $200 on the Galaxy Z Flip. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 provides the best hands-free selfie experience and features an expanded cover screen to access your apps and flex your style.
Save $300 @ Best Buy
Motorola Razr Plus:
$999 $699 @ Best Buy
Save $300 on the Motorola Razr Plus at Best Buy during Black Friday sales. The Razr+ is already one of the most affordable foldable options on the market, and this deal makes it an even more attractive offering.
Which is the better Black Friday deal?
- Want the best performing foldable phone?
Go with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 for $799 at Amazon.
- Want a foldable phone with plenty of storage for your photos, videos, and apps?
Go with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (512GB) for $899 at Amazon.
- Want one of the most durable foldable phones on the market?
Go with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 for $799 at Amazon.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5:
$999 $799 @ Amazon
Save $200 on the Galaxy Z Flip. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 provides the best hands-free selfie experience and features an expanded cover screen to access your apps and flex your style.
- Want a foldable phone with a best in class external display?
Go with the Motorola Razr Plus for $699 at Best Buy.
- Want a sizable internal OLED screen and a high refresh rate?
Go with the Motorola Razr Plus for $699 at Best Buy.
- Want a foldable phone capable of taking higher resolution photos?
Go with the Motorola Razr Plus for $699 at Best Buy.
Motorola Razr Plus:
$999 $699 @ Best Buy
Save $300 on the Motorola Razr Plus at Best Buy during Black Friday sales. The Razr+ is already one of the most affordable foldable options on the market, and this deal makes it an even more attractive offering.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Rael Hornby, potentially influenced by far too many LucasArts titles at an early age, once thought he’d grow up to be a mighty pirate. However, after several interventions with close friends and family members, you’re now much more likely to see his name attached to the bylines of tech articles. While not maintaining a double life as an aspiring writer by day and indie game dev by night, you’ll find him sat in a corner somewhere muttering to himself about microtransactions or hunting down promising indie games on Twitter.
Most Popular
By Rael Hornby
By Rael Hornby