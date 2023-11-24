Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs. Motorola Razr Plus: Which is the better Black Friday deal?

Black Friday deals are bringing us some of the finest tech there is at prices so low that I'm beginning to think that the retail industry is getting its kicks by flirting with the potential outcome of absolute collapse.

Don't believe me? Remember foldable phones, the incredibly expensive revival of the mid-noughties classic? Well right now you can lay claim to two of them for a more than modest price tag for Black Friday: the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 for just $799 at Amazon and the Motorola Razr Plus for just $699 at Best Buy!

That results in savings of up to $300, with just $100 between these two devices. So which one deserves a spot at the top of your Black Friday shortlist? Let's summarize our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Vs. Motorola Razr Plus face-off and see.

Performance: Both the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Razr Plus feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 processors, but it's Samsung's foldable that features the improved Gen 2 variant giving it the clear edge when it comes to overall performance and efficiency across the board.



Cameras: You'd expect most camera face-offs including a Samsung phone to be a white wash on paper. However, thanks to the Razr Plus' 32MP selfie camera, the Motorola foldable pulls ahead in terms of sheer hi-res results.



Display: The Galaxy Z Flip 5 makes use of some impressive AMOLED panels for a brighter, crisper, and more vivid result. However, the Motorola Razr Plus features a larger 6.9-inch internal OLED display with a faster refresh rate and a best in class external display that is leaps and bounds ahead of the competition.

Save $200 @ Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: $999 $799 @ Amazon Save $200 on the Galaxy Z Flip. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 provides the best hands-free selfie experience and features an expanded cover screen to access your apps and flex your style. Save $300 @ Best Buy Motorola Razr Plus Motorola Razr Plus: $999 $699 @ Best Buy Save $300 on the Motorola Razr Plus at Best Buy during Black Friday sales. The Razr+ is already one of the most affordable foldable options on the market, and this deal makes it an even more attractive offering.

Which is the better Black Friday deal?

