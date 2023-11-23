Google Pixel 8 vs. Pixel 7a: Which is the better Black Friday deal?

Top Black Friday deals are swirling all around the internet at the minute. It's a tornado of terrific transactions and its heading right for us. In all the screaming and confusion it can be hard to judge where to spend your hard earned cash. One pressing question I'm facing at the moment is, "Should I grab the Google Pixel 8 for $549, or save a little extra and pick up the Google Pixel 7a for $374?"

Both are fantastic smartphones, each backed by Google and an exclusive Pixel feature set. But which is the best deal? Well, lets keep this short and sweet by summarizing our Google PIxel 8 vs. Google Pixel 7a face-off:

Performance: The Google Pixel 8 is a fantastic device, it offers an upgraded Tensor G3 chipset (over the Pixel 7a's reliance on Google's last gen processor the Tensor G2), promising improved performance and efficiency.



Save $125 @ Amazon Google Pixel 7a Google Pixel 7a Top deal: $499 $374 @ Amazon



Save $125 on Google's impressive budget-friendly Pixel 7a smartphone during the Google Store Black Friday sales. Enjoy a top-tier Android and photography experience for less with the Pixel 7a's rich features and smooth performance. It's the Pixel experience you love, at a price you can't argue with. For $499 price point

Bright 6.1-inch 90Hz display

Excellent photos

Exclusive Pixel features

Solid support Against Mediocre speakers

Save $150 @ Amazon Google PIxel 8 Google Pixel 8 Top deal: $699 $549 @ Amazon



Save $150 on Google's latest Pixel 8 smartphone during the Google Store Black Friday sales. Enjoy a top-tier Android and photography experience powered by Google's all-new Tensor G3 chipset with AI features on board to make the most of every moment. For $699 price point

Vivid 6.2-inch 120Hz display

Excellent photos

Exclusive Pixel features

Solid support Against No telephoto lens

Performance can’t match other flagships

Which is the better Black Friday deal?

Want a high-performing smartphone with access to the latest Google Pixel features first?

Go with the Google Pixel 8 for $549.



Go with the Google Pixel 8's 256GB configuration for $609 at Amazon.

Google Pixel 8 (128GB): $699 $549 @ Amazon

Save $150 on Google's latest Pixel 8 smartphone during the Google Store Black Friday sales. Enjoy a top-tier Android and photography experience powered by Google's all-new Tensor G3 chipset with AI features on board to make the most of every moment.

Want a great all-around smartphone for every day use?

Go with the Google Pixel 7a for $374 at Amazon.



Go with the Google Pixel 7a for $374 at Amazon.

Google Pixel 7a: $499 $374 @ Amazon

Save $125 on Google's impressive budget-friendly Pixel 7a smartphone during the Google Store Black Friday sales. Enjoy a top-tier Android and photography experience for less with the Pixel 7a's rich features and smooth performance. It's the Pixel experience you love, at a price you can't argue with.

Want the most powerful Pixel smartphone to date?

Skip them both and grab the Pixel 8 Pro for $799 at Amazon!