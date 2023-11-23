Google Pixel 8 vs. Pixel 7a: Which is the better Black Friday deal?
Pick your Pixel wisely for Black Friday
Top Black Friday deals are swirling all around the internet at the minute. It's a tornado of terrific transactions and its heading right for us. In all the screaming and confusion it can be hard to judge where to spend your hard earned cash. One pressing question I'm facing at the moment is, "Should I grab the Google Pixel 8 for $549, or save a little extra and pick up the Google Pixel 7a for $374?"
Both are fantastic smartphones, each backed by Google and an exclusive Pixel feature set. But which is the best deal? Well, lets keep this short and sweet by summarizing our Google PIxel 8 vs. Google Pixel 7a face-off:
- Performance: The Google Pixel 8 is a fantastic device, it offers an upgraded Tensor G3 chipset (over the Pixel 7a's reliance on Google's last gen processor the Tensor G2), promising improved performance and efficiency.
- Cameras: While the cameras of both phones differ, each has its own strengths with the Pixel 7a touting a higher 64MP main shooter, and the Pixel 8's 50MP alternative featuring a superior aperture for improved shooting under a wider variety of light.
- Display: The Pixel 8 also includes a slightly larger 6.2-inch, 120Hz Adaptive OLED display (as opposed to the Pixel 7a's 6.1-inch 90Hz Adaptive OLED panel).
Save $125 @ Amazon
Google Pixel 7a Top deal:
$499 $374 @ Amazon
Save $125 on Google's impressive budget-friendly Pixel 7a smartphone during the Google Store Black Friday sales. Enjoy a top-tier Android and photography experience for less with the Pixel 7a's rich features and smooth performance. It's the Pixel experience you love, at a price you can't argue with.
For
- $499 price point
- Bright 6.1-inch 90Hz display
- Excellent photos
- Exclusive Pixel features
- Solid support
Against
- Mediocre speakers
- Performance can’t match other flagships
Save $150 @ Amazon
Google Pixel 8 Top deal:
$699 $549 @ Amazon
Save $150 on Google's latest Pixel 8 smartphone during the Google Store Black Friday sales. Enjoy a top-tier Android and photography experience powered by Google's all-new Tensor G3 chipset with AI features on board to make the most of every moment.
For
- $699 price point
- Vivid 6.2-inch 120Hz display
- Excellent photos
- Exclusive Pixel features
- Solid support
Against
- No telephoto lens
- Performance can’t match other flagships
Which is the better Black Friday deal?
- Want a high-performing smartphone with access to the latest Google Pixel features first?
Go with the Google Pixel 8 for $549.
- Want a phone with plenty of storage for your photos, videos, and apps?
Go with the Google Pixel 8's 256GB configuration for $609 at Amazon.
Google Pixel 8 (128GB):
$699 $549 @ Amazon
Save $150 on Google's latest Pixel 8 smartphone during the Google Store Black Friday sales. Enjoy a top-tier Android and photography experience powered by Google's all-new Tensor G3 chipset with AI features on board to make the most of every moment.
- Want a great all-around smartphone for every day use?
Go with the Google Pixel 7a for $374 at Amazon.
- Want a smartphone that offers the best price-to-performance ratio?
Go with the Google Pixel 7a for $374 at Amazon.
Google Pixel 7a:
$499 $374 @ Amazon
Save $125 on Google's impressive budget-friendly Pixel 7a smartphone during the Google Store Black Friday sales. Enjoy a top-tier Android and photography experience for less with the Pixel 7a's rich features and smooth performance. It's the Pixel experience you love, at a price you can't argue with.
- Want the most powerful Pixel smartphone to date?
Skip them both and grab the Pixel 8 Pro for $799 at Amazon!
Google Pixel 8 Pro (128GB):
$999 $799 @ Amazon
Save $200 on the Pixel 8 Pro during the Google Store's Black Friday sales. The Pixel 8 Pro is the Android flagship of choice when it comes to rich feature sets, quality photography results, and cutting edge AI tech for editing, enhancing, and answering life's many mysteries on the go.
