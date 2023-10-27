Best Buy early Black Friday sales have arrived — 25 deals to shop now

Best Buy early Black Friday deals offer exquisite discounts weeks ahead of Black Friday 2023. From Oct. 27-29, My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members can shop exclusive early Black Friday deals. Everyone else can shop on Oct. 30. If you're looking for bargains on must-have tech for the holidays, now is an opportune time to save big. Best Buy is renowned for its impressive savings on laptops, tablets, headphones, wearables and more.

As further incentive, through Oct. 31, My Best Buy Plus and Total members earn a $50 certificate when spending $500 or more. My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total costs $49 and $179, respectively. Membership perks include exclusive discounts, early access to Black Friday deals, and more. The benefits and savings are worth considering if you're shopping this year.

So if you're looking for a significant price break, don't miss Best Buy's October Black Friday sale. Here are 25 top early discounts I recommend:

Best Buy Black Friday deals — Laptops

Apple 13.6" MacBook Air M2: $1,099 $899 @ Best Buy

Save $200 on the M2 Apple MacBook Air. It features an M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID. Price check: B&H $1,099

Apple 15" MacBook Air M2: $1,299 $999 Best Buy w/ membership

Save $300 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M2. It features an M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID. Price check: Amazon: $1,049 | B&H $1,049

HP Spectre x360 14 2-in-1: $1,499 $1,099 @ Best Buy

Save $400 on the 2023 HP Spectre x360 14 2-in-1 laptop (14-ef2013dx). Featuring a 360-degree hinge design, the latest hardware and powerful quad speakers, it's one of the best 2-in-1 laptops around. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.5-inch (1920 x 1280) touch screen, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U 10-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 16GB of RAM. For fast boot ups and ample file storage, it houses a 512GB SSD.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5: $1,799 $1,499 @ Best Buy

Save $300 on the Surface Laptop 5. This model packs a 13.5-inch (2,496 x 1664) display, Intel Core i7-1255U 10-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD. Connectivity-wise, it has a USB 3.1 Type-A port, USB-C port with USB4 and Thunderbolt 4 support, Surface Connect port and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Acer Predator Helios Neo RTX 4060: $1,579 $1,099 @ Best Buy

Best Buy knocks $480 off the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 and sweetens this deal with a free laptop sleeve. This beastly machine packs a 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 165Hz 100-note display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700HX 16-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. For graphics handling, it's equipped with the latest Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU. Jump into PC gaming right away with the included 1-free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Acer Chromebook Plus 515: $399 $269 @ Best Buy

Best Buy knocks $130 off the Acer Chromebook Plus 515 for the first time since its Oct. 2023 release. Powered by Google's fast and efficient Chrome operating system, this laptop features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, and 128GB of storage. For video conferencing, it equips you with a 1080p webcam.

Logitech G PRO X Superlight Wireless Mouse: $159 $109 @Best Buy

Save $50 on the Logitech G Pro X Superlight Wireless Gaming Mouse. This premium quality mouse features a lightweight, compact design and 70-hour battery life on a full charge. In our Logitech G Pro X Superlight review, we gave it a stellar rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars for its solid build quality, smooth gliding performance, and lightweight design. Price check: Amazon $99

Best Buy Black Friday deals — Tablets

Apple iPad Air 5: $599 $499 @ Best Buy

Save $100 on the iPad Air 5. It packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. Rounding out its specs are Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and stereo speakers. For image capturing and video calls it has a 12MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP FaceTime Camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment. Price check: Amazon $499

Apple iPad 9th Gen: $329 $249 @ Best Buy w/ membership

Save $80 on the 9th generation iPad. This entry model iPad packs a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment. Price check: Amazon $249

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 w/ Pro Signature Keyboard: $1,539 $1,099 @ Best Buy

Save $440 with this Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with Surface Pro Signature keyboard bundle. My Best Buy Plus ant total members save an extra $50). The tablet in this deal packs a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) PixelSense Flow touch screen, 12th Gen Intel Evo Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and Iris Xe Graphics. Meanwhile, a speedy 256GB SSD provides fast file transfers and storage.

Amazon Fire HD 10: $149 $119 @ Best Buy

Now priced at under $120, the Amazon Fire HD 10 is one of the best budget tablet options to consider. It features a powerful octa-core CPU, lengthy 12-hour battery life and, of course, a vivid 1080p display with plenty of real estate for not just content consumption, but for getting stuff done. Price check: Amazon $119

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen: $229 $159 @ Best Buy

Save $70 on the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus. This 3rd generation Tab M10 Plus packs a 10.6-inch 2K (2000 x 1200) 400-nit touch screen with for all your content consumption needs. Under the hood is a powerful MediaTek Helio G80 8-core GPU coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus also sports an 8MP rear camera, 8MP front camera and quad speakers with Dolby Atmos. Price check: Lenovo $189

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: $1,099 $699 @ Best Buy

Save $400 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with Best Buy membership. The tablet in this deal packs a laptop-sized 14.6-inch (2960 x 1848) Super AMOLED display at up to 120Hz, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of microSD-expandable storage. It ships with an S Pen stylus which instantly converts the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra into a drawing tablet. Powering the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a massive 11,200mAh battery. You can order online and it will be ready for pick up at your nearest Best Buy within the hour.

Best Buy Black Friday deals — Phones

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: $699 $599 @ Best Buy + free $100 Gift Card

Get a free $100 Best Buy gift card when you buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE for $599. It's unlocked and features a 6.4-inch display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, and 50-megapixel rear camera.

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (Unlocked): $399 $299 @ Best Buy

This $100 discount makes the 2023 Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G more affordable than ever. It's a budget-friendly option if you want flagship Android phone features for less. Now just under $300, the Moto G Stylus runs on a snappy Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor and features a 6.6-inch 120Hz FHD+ display, 50MP camera, Dolby Atmos sound, and massive 5,000 mAh battery. Best of all, it has a built-in stylus pen that works with the Moto Note app so you can easily take notes, sketch, copy and paste text and more. This Unlocked phone works on wireless carrier networks in the U.S. including AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, US Cellular, Google Fi, Cricket, Total by Verizon, Ultra Mobile, and others.

Sony Xperia PRO-I 5G (Unlocked): $1,799 $999 @ Best Buy w/ membership

Best Buy takes $800 off the Sony Xperia Pro I 5G. The Sony Xperia Pro-I is aptly made for photography and cinematography professionals, adding a killer camera to a powerful Android smartphone.

Best Buy Black Friday deals — Headphones

JBL Live 660NC Headphones: $199 $99 @ Best Buy

Save $100 on JBL Live 660NC Headphones. With JBL signature sound quality, advanced Bluetooth 5.0, and excellent 50-hour battery life, the JBL Live 660NC are among the industry's best wireless headphones.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: $379 $259 @ Best Buy w/ membership

Save $130 on Bose 700 headphones. They offer stellar audio quality, amazing noise-cancelling technology and up to 20 hours of battery life. They also support Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri. Price check: Amazon $299

Best Buy Black Friday deals — Wearables

Apple Watch Ultra: $799 $629 @ Best Buy

Save $170 on the Apple Watch Ultra GPS/Cellular smartwatch. It features a rugged, titanium case with up to 36 hours on a single charge. Designed for the great outdoors, it features a Wayfinder display with a compass in the dial and Waypoint marking. It can be customized for mountain or trail and with night mode, allows for easy visibility in the dark.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: $399 $299 @ Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is $100 off for a limited time. It features a 43mm stainless steel case and silver watch band. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Classic is IP68 water resistant and built to military grade specifications. It packs a 1.4GHz Exynos W930 dual-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: $299 $230 @ Best Buy w/membership

My Best Buy Plus and Total members can save $39 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6. The Galaxy Watch 6 features a 40mm aluminum case, IP68 water resistant and built to military grade specifications. It packs a 1.4GHz Exynos W930 dual-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and holds 16GB of data.

Best Buy Black Friday deals — PC Monitors

HP M32f 32" FHD Monitor: $309 $199 @ Best Buy

Save $110 on this 32-inch HP Full HD monitor with FreeSync. Save an extra $10 if with a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership. This computer monitor features a 1920 x 1080 300-nit panel with 178 degrees of ultra-wide viewing angles. AMD FreeSync ensures stutter and distortion-free viewing. Price check: HP $219

Samsung Odyssey G51C 32" Monitor: $399 $329 @ Best Buy

Best Buy takes $70 off the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G51C gaming monitor. It has a 2560 x 1440-pixel resolution panel with 350 nits of brightness, 165z refresh rate, 1ms response time and features AMD FreeSync Premium.

Best Buy Black Friday deals — TV Monitors