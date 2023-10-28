Apple Black Friday deals 2023

Black Friday is technically on Nov. 24, but that doesn't mean you have to wait. There are plenty of early Black Friday deals on all things Apple to take advantage now. Take advantage of today's holiday-like deals on MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watch, AirTags and more.

For a limited time, you can get the MacBook Pro M2 on sale for $999 with a My Best Buy Plus or Total Membership. That's $300 off the laptop's $1299 list price and the cheapest it's ever been. If you're worried about the price dropping on Black Friday after you've bought one, fear not. Best Buy will match the price if it goes lower this holiday season. Plus, whatever you buy from now through Dec. 30 are eligible for returns through Jan. 13, 2024.

Today's top early Black Friday of 2023 offer generous savings on MacBooks, iPads, and iPhones. So if you're checking for the best early Black Friday deals you've come to the right place. I found the best early Apple Black Friday deals so you don't have to.

See my favorite discounts below.

Apple Black Friday deals — MacBook

Apple 13" MacBook Air M1: $999 $749 @ Amazon

The 2020 M1 MacBook Air, the cheapest MacBook out there is now $250 cheaper than normal. Though it's been replaced by the M2 MacBook Air, it's still one of the best laptops around. It packs blazing performance and long battery life into a slim, unibody design. Features:13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, Apple M1 8-core processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD. Price check: Best Buy $749

Apple 13.6" MacBook Air M2: $1,099 $899 @ Best Buy

Save $200 on the M2 Apple MacBook Air. It features an M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID. Price check: B&H $929

Apple 15" MacBook Air M2: $1,299 $999 Best Buy w/ membership

Save $300 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M2. It features an M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID. Price check: Amazon: $1,049 | B&H $1,049

Apple 13" MacBook Pro M2: $1,299 $999 @ Best Buy w/ membership

My Best Buy Plus and Total members can save $300 on the M2 MacBook Pro — the best laptop that for power-users. The M2 MacBook Pro offers impressive battery life and is ideal for productivity, gaming, video editing, and photo editing. Features: 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, Touch. Price check: Amazon $1,049 | B&H $1,049

Apple Black Friday deals — iPad

Apple iPad 9: $329 $249 @ Amazon

Save $80 on the 9th generation iPad. This entry model iPad packs a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment. Price check: Best Buy $249 w/ membership

Apple iPad 10: $449 $399 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the 10.9-inch 10th generation iPad. It features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power efficient than its predecessor. It sports an ultra-wide 12MP front camera for video calling and an updated 12MP back camera for capturing sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. For wired and wireless connectivity options, the 2022 iPad is equipped with a USB-C port and Wi-Fi 6. Price check: Best Buy $449| B&H $399

Apple iPad Air 5: $599 $499 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the iPad Air 5. It packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. Rounding out its specs are Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and stereo speakers. For image capturing and video calls it has a 12MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP FaceTime Camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment. Price check: Best Buy $499

Apple iPad Pro M2: $799 $699 @ Best Buy w/ membership

Save $100 on the 11-inch iPad Pro M2. It features an 11-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 processor, 128GB of storage and Face ID. It supports Apple Pencil 2, Apple Magic Keyboard and Apple Smart Keyboard. Price check: Amazon $786 | B&H $799

Apple Black Friday deals — AirPods

Apple AirPods 2nd Gen: $129 $99 @ Amazon

Save $40 on the AirPods 2nd generation with lightning Charging Case. These wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Get up to 24 hours total listening time with the included charging case. This one of the best AirPods deals in town.

Apple AirPods 3rd Gen: $169 $159 @ Amazon

Save $10 on Apple's 3rd generation AirPods with Lightning Charging Case. They're sweat and water resistant with spatial audio provides 3D sound. On a full charge, you get up to 6 hours of play time and up to 30 hours with the MagSafe charging case.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $189 @ Amazon

Save $60 on Apple AirPods Pro 2nd generation. The AirPods Pro 2 feature Apple's H2 chip for better noise-cancellation, 3D sound, and longer battery life. Personalized Spatial Audio which creates a unique profile based on the size and shape of your head and ears. Price check: Walmart $189

Apple AirPods Max: $549 $449 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the AirPods Max — Apple's chic over-ear wireless headphones. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other. Price check: Best Buy $449 w/ membership

Apple Black Friday deals — Apple Watch

Apple Watch SE 2: $279 $259 @ Amazon

Save $20 on the newest Apple Watch SE. This new iteration of Apple Watch SE is 20% faster than the previous model and features fall Detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health and fitness with daily activity tracking and an Enhanced Workout app.

Apple Watch Series 8: $399 $319 @ Amazon

Save $80 on this 41mm Apple Watch Series 8. The Series 8 features a skin temperature sensor, crash and fall detection, and is more durable than ever with IP6X dust resistance and WR50 water resistance. Stay connected to all your iPhone features with a flick of the wrist.

Apple Watch Ultra: $799 $629 @ Best Buy

Save $170 on the Apple Watch Ultra GPS/Cellular smartwatch. It features a rugged, titanium case with up to 36 hours on a single charge. Designed for the great outdoors, it features a Wayfinder display with a compass in the dial and Waypoint marking. It can be customized for mountain or trail and with night mode, allows for easy visibility in the dark.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: $799 $774 @ Amazon

The new Apple Watch Ultra 2 is discounted by $25 at Amazon. It's the biggest and most rugged option of the Apple Watch lineup. Powered by an all-new S9 chip, it improves the first generation Watch Ultra with enhanced performance and a brighter 3000-nit display.

Apple Black Friday deals — iPhone

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: up to $1,000 off @ Verizon w/ trade-in & new line

For a limited time, get Apple TV 4K (valued at $130) and 6 months of Apple One for free (valued at $60) from Verizon. New and existing Verizon customers save up to $1,000 on the iPhone 15 Pro Series. To claim this offer, you must trade in any old iPhone and open a new line on Verizon's Unlimited Ultimate plan.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: $999 $0 @ Amazon w/ activation

Get the iPhone 15 Pro for $0 with activation via Boost Infinite at Amazon. To get this deal, you must activate and financing through Boost Infinite. Boost Infinite will charge you $60/mo. for unlimited talk, text, and data. Plus, you'll get the latest iPhone every year with annual upgrades. Though you'll be charged a $60 activation fee up front, it will be credited back to your account on your first month's bill.

iPhone 15: from $799 up $1000 off @ Best Buy w/ trade-in

Save up to $1,000 on the iPhone 15 Series at Best Buy with qualified device trade-in and activation. Pricing for the iPhone 15 starts at $799 for the entry model, $899 for the iPhone 15 Plus, $999 for the iPhone 15 Pro and $1,199 for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. This offer includes 1-month of Xbox Game Plus Ultimate for free.

Apple Black Friday deals — Accessories

Apple Magic Keyboard: $299 $229 @ Amazon

Save $70 on the Apple Magic Keyboard for the best typing experience on an iPad. Nothing beats a proper keyboard or comes close to the seamless integration of Apple’s Magic Keyboard. The floating cantilever design allows you to adjust the iPad Pro display to the right angle, the typing experience is comfortable and the integrated trackpad means this can fill both roles in your life as a tablet and laptop. It works with iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation or later), iPad Air (4th generation).

Apple AirTag 4 Pack: $99 $89 @ Amazon

The Apple AirTag 4 Pack gives you more value for your dollar. This bundle includes four of Apple's tracking devices to make sure all your items never get lost.

Apple Pencil 1st Gen: $99 $79 @ Amazon

The 1st Generation Apple Pencil lets you to take notes, draw and design on your iPad. It works with the Pad Air (3rd generation), iPad mini (5th generation), iPad (6th, 7th, 8th and 9th generations), iPad Pro 12.9‑inch (1st and 2nd generations), iPad Pro 10.5‑inch and iPad Pro 9.7‑inch

Apple Pencil 2nd Generation: $129 $89 @ Amazon

The Apple Pencil 2 provides you with pixel-perfect precision for drawing, sketching, coloring, taking notes, and more on the iPad Air (4th generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd and 4th generation), and iPad Pro 11-inch (1st and 2nd generation).