Dell Latitude 7320 2-in-1 review

The Dell Latitude 7320 2-in-1 laptop is a lightweight business laptop that is the ideal companion for mobile professionals. Outfitted with an Intel Core i5 vPro processor and Intel Xe integrated graphics, the laptop can handle just about any workload. Plus, it has a host of security features and over 12 hours of battery life in case you need to put in some overtime.

However, a sluggish SSD and the omission of a stylus are flies in an otherwise great ointment. Still, the Dell Latitude 7320 2-in-1 has earned a place on our best business laptops and best Dell and Alienware laptop pages. If you’re looking for a serious work notebook, you’ve found it. It is a genuinely portable unit you will enjoy moving around your home, office, or taking on a business trip.

Dell Latitude 7320 2-in-1 pricing and configurations

Dell Latitude 7320 2-in-1 specs Price: $2,079; starting price: $1,569

CPU: Intel Core i5-1145G7

GPU: Intel Iris Xe

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 256GB PCIe SSD

Display: 13.3-inch, 1080p

Battery: 12:01

Size: 12.1 x 7.9 x 0.7 inches

Weight: 3.1 pounds

The Dell Latitude 7320 2-in-1 I reviewed costs $2,079 and has a 2.6-GHz 11th Gen Intel Core vPro i5-1145G7 processor, Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics, 16GB of RAM, a 256GB PCIe SSD, and a 13.3-inch, 1920 x 1080-pixel IPS touch display.

The base model costs $1,569 and drops you down to a 2.6-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 128GB PCIe SSD, Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics, and a 13.3-inch, 1080p panel.

Dell Latitude 7320 2-in-1 design

Walking around with the Latitude 7320 2-in-1 felt like I was carrying a sexy brushed aluminum file folder with top-secret information hidden within. The smooth gray surface is cool to the touch and sturdy. When closed, it kind of feels like a bulletproof tablet, which I like a lot.

(Image credit: Future)

I appreciate the firm resistance when I opened it, the first sign of solidly constructed hinges, which you want in a 2-in-1. Once the lid is up, a lovely backlit Chiclet-style keyboard presents itself. Underneath are two speaker slits, a thin, long rubberized pad, and a cooling vent.

Measuring 12.1 x 7.4 x 0.7 inches and weighing 3.5 pounds, it sits nicely between its two top competitors, the HP EliteBook x360 1040 G7 (2.9 pounds, 12.6 x 8 x 0.6 inches) and the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ (1.8 pounds, 11.5 x 7.9 x 0.3 inches).

Dell Latitude 7320 2-in-1 security

The Latitude 7320 notebook offers security and privacy features, including SafeScreen to keep out prying eyes and a camera privacy shutter. The Latitude 7320 uses Windows Hello’s facial recognition in conjunction with the IR webcam and proximity sensor to lock out unwanted individuals and wake up when the user returns.

Dell Latitude 7320 2-in-1 ports

The Latitude 7320 arrives with a fair amount of ports for its size.

(Image credit: Future)

On the right, you’ll find a USB-Type A 3.2 Gen 1 port, a USB-C port, a microSD card slot, a SIM card slot, an HDMI port, and a lock.

(Image credit: Future)

On the left, we find another USB-C port and an audio jack.

Dell Latitude 7320 display

The Latitude 7320's 13.3-inch, 1080p touch display renders images and video nicely with rich color saturation and great contrast. I thoroughly enjoyed watching the No Time To Die trailer. Actor Daniel Craig’s ridiculously beautiful face commanded my attention, starting with his vibrant blue eyes.

(Image credit: Future)

Actress Lashana Lynch was stunning, her chocolate skin was lovingly rendered in every scene regardless of the director’s lighting choices. Explosions were also a sight to behold in all their fiery orange-red splendor.

(Image credit: Future)

When we measured the screen's color reproduction capabilities, the Latitude 7320 scored 83.3% on our DCI-P3 color gamut test, falling a couple of ticks below the premium laptop average of 85.2% but it was still first in its group. The EliteBook x360 scored 76.4%, followed by the Surface Pro 7+ with 75.5%.

The Latitude 7320 has an average brightness of 260 nits, which is short of the 392-nit average. The EliteBook x360 scored 344 nits, while the Surface Pro 7+ outshone the group with 358 nits. I didn’t find the Latitude's display to be dim, but the test proved otherwise.

The touchscreen display is highly responsive and accurate, so I’m disappointed that this Latitude 7320 doesn’t come with a stylus. It seems like a wasted opportunity, especially at this price point. It is a significant swing and miss for Dell.

Dell Latitude 7320 audio

The Dell Latitude 7320’s speakers produced louder audio than I expected. You'll never get that satisfying thump from those bottom-firing speakers and their tiny slits. However, they were loud enough to fill my studio apartment with discernable bass, midrange, and highs, with no distortion.

(Image credit: Future)

While listening to Bruno Mars’ “That’s What I Like,” his melodic voice was crystal clear, with excellent range and timbre. The high notes of Bruno’s occasional falsetto were sweet. The bass is OK despite the lack of thump. But these speakers are meant for meetings and casual use, not to throw an impromptu party.

While watching the latest James Bond trailer, the machine-gun fire was accurate; explosions sounded full and the vocals were clear. The audio is loud enough to hear across my tiny studio apartment and produces more than adequate sound for most audio chores.

The Latitude 7320 uses Dell’s intelligent audio to enhance the sound quality, especially when using the 2-in-1 during Zoom, Google Meet, or Microsoft Team meetings. The intelligent audio tech cancels out background noise so your colleagues can hear you better.

Dell Latitude 7320 keyboard and touchpad

The Latitude 7320's full-size keyboard is a pleasure to type on, even with my massive, gnarly, swollen bulbous-knuckled man paws. The travel on the clicky, backlit keyboard is excellent, typing on it is a pleasure. Which I find refreshing for such a small tightly built laptop.

(Image credit: Future)

I scored a solid 87 words per minute with 93% accuracy on the 10fastfingers test. My usual average is between 70% and 85%.

The 4.1 x 2.4-inch touchpad on the Latitude does a great job of executing Windows 10 gestures including three or four-fingered swipes and simple finger taps. The bottom corners of the touchpad are clicky and responsive.

Dell Latitude 7320 performance

With its 2.6-GHz 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 vPro processor , 16GB of RAM and 256GB PCIe SSD , the Latitude 7320 performed solidly during most tasks. I even pushed it to the brink on some workloads, which included opening 35 Google Chrome tabs, a few of them running videos and editing in Google Docs.

In our synthetic benchmark tests, the Latitude 7320 was the victor of our group with a score of 5,292 during the Geekbench 5.3 overall performance test. It performed above the 4,430 premium laptop average. The Surface Pro 7+ (Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU) placed second with 4,825, while the EliteBook closed our group (Intel Core i9-9980HK CPU) with a score of 4,041.

The Latitude 7320 took 17 minutes and 16 seconds to convert a 4K video to 1080p on the Handbrake test. It was nearly a full minute slower than the category average (16:31). The EliteBook had a faster time of 16:25, while the Surface Pro dragged its feet with a time of 23:41.

During our File Transfer test, the Latitude's SSD reached 192.1 megabytes per second while transferring 25GB of mixed media, which was way below the premium laptop average of 635.3MBps. The EliteBook's 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD scored 439.2 MBps, followed by the Surface Pro 7+'s 256GB SSD, which hit 348.3 MBps.

Dell Latitude 7320 graphics

The 7320 comes with an integrated Intel Iris Xe GPU and performs smoothly while watching videos or playing some games. Playing Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Gathering Storm in 1080p, our unit scored an average of 20 frames per second, which is below the 28-fps premium laptop average. The Surface Pro 7+ scored just 15fps.

I downloaded DaVinci Resolve to edit a one-minute 4K video to see how the Latitude 7320 would handle the GPU-taxing software. It wasn’t too bad. It’s slower than on a system with a dedicated GPU for sure, but it did a passable job as I edited down a one-minute video into a 30-second trailer. It took 2:36 to render it in 1080p.

When we ran the 3DMark Fire Strike benchmark, the Latitude 7320 scored below the 4,798 average at 4,227. However, the 7320 did stave off its competitors. The Surface Pro 7+ scored 3,215, followed by the EliteBook, which landed a very sad 1,229.

Dell Latitude 7320 battery life

The Latitude 7320 2-in-1 lasted 12 hours and 1 minute during the Laptop Mag Battery Test , which consists of continuous web surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness. That time is above the 10:17 premium laptop average. The EliteBook clocked in at a whopping 15:45 while the Surface Pro 7+ barely cleared the workday at 8:49.

Dell Latitude 7320 heat

The Dell Latitude 7320 is a cool customer day or night. During our heat test (15 minutes of playing a fullscreen HD video), the touchpad and the center of the keyboard measured 88 degrees Fahrenheit. The laptop’s undercarriage reached 93 degrees, which is below our 95-degree comfort threshold.

Dell Latitude 7320 webcam

The 720p HD IR webcam on the Dell Latitude 7320 is par for the course when it comes to integrated webcams. The colors in my test shots were nicely saturated including my tawny complexion. Details were sharp, capturing minute aspects of my beard and facial features.

Overall, the webcam delivers solid performance during video conferencing, but if you want a higher resolution shooter, check out our best webcams page .

Dell Latitude 7320 software and warranty

Dell tends to have a minimalist approach to bloatware when it comes to its business laptops. However, the company preloaded the Latitude 7320 with an array of proprietary software to help ensure you get the most out of your laptop.

Dell Command updates monitor your system to ensure it is always up-to-date with the latest BIOS, drivers and firmware. Dell Optimizer software is a beautiful tool that analyzes your system in real-time and alerts you to anything that needs tweaking. Last, but certainly not least, is my favorite piece of Dell software: Dell Power Manager not only optimizes battery usage but gives the user fine control of how your battery is used.

The Dell Latitude 7320 comes with a 1-year warranty. See how Dell fared during Tech Support Showdown and Best and Worst Brands , our annual special reports.

Bottom line

The $2,079 Dell Latitude 7320 2-in-1 is one heck of a portable powerhouse that will come in handy for mobile professionals who need something lightweight with solid, speedy performance. Thanks to its Core i5 processor, the laptop can handle most of your work needs with aplomb. And with its integrated Xe graphics, you can even play some of the less-taxing games. Plus, the notebook has a host of security features to make sure your important information is safe from prying eyes.

However, at this price point, I’m expecting a brighter display and a much faster transfer speed. And it wouldn’t have killed Dell to add a stylus. Although it’s more expensive, at $2,499, the HP EliteBook x360 1040 G7 gives you everything the Latitude 7320 is lacking and lasts over 15 hours on a charge. Having said that, if you’re looking for a secure, lightweight 2-in-1 with serious power and endurance, you can’t go wrong with the Dell Latitude 7320 2-in-1.