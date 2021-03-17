Xbox Series X VR hopes squashed by Microsoft

If you've been hoping for VR support on the Xbox Series X or Series S, it's best to let those hopes go. It's about as likely as my chances at scoring a date with Jennifer Lopez.

Microsoft moved to debunk virtual reality support when messages appeared on the consoles of some Italian Xbox players. First spotted by IGN Italy, players were being greeted with a pop-up that stated, “An update for the VR headset is available” when plugging in their new Microsoft Xbox Wireless headsets for the first time.

The exciting message which brought instant joy to the users appeared on the "Xbox Series X/S operating system, according to the IGN Italy report, and was followed up by an "Update VR headset" message, leading users to believe that the long-awaited VR support for Xbox Series X and S was soon to come.

Sadly, Microsoft soon killed this fantasy when a Microsoft representative released the following statement " The copy in this error message is inaccurate due to a localization bug. VR for the console is not a focus for us at this time,” which is in line with what Xbox head honcho Phil Spencer said months ago when he said " We’re responding to what our customers are asking for and… nobody’s asking for VR,” he claimed. “The vast majority of our customers know if they want a VR experience, there are places to go get those" Spencer also called VR "Niche" and that "VR is an isolating” format that doesn’t fit with his vision of gaming as a “communal” pastime."

Spencer also stated, "I daresay it’s probably not gonna be next year – I don’t dare venture further because things may change and at some point, VR may be a mass entertainment market that will validate the business model behind it, but it’s not a concern for us right now."

It's odd that Microsoft would go this route regarding VR when previous statements from the game console maker contradict such an ideology. Especially when you take into consideration, Microsoft was the first to suggest the possibility. In statements from February 2020, Microsoft stated "high fidelity VR" would be a key selling point of the Xbox Series hardware family." With Xbox boss Phil Spencer saying that VR support for the consoles would become a no-brainer if the popularity of VR continues to grow.

Sorry to be the bearer of sad news folks, but it seems that Xbox users will be waiting a long time for VR to come to the Series X and S consoles.