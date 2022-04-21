WWE 2K22 hits lowest price ever, save up to 50% on PlayStation games

PlayStation fans have a lot to smile about this week. Big box retailer Best Buy is currently slashing up to 50% off select PlayStation games.

For a limited time, you can get WWE 2K22 for PS4 for just $44.99. Usually, this game retails for $60, so that's $15 in savings. This is WWE 2K22's lowest price ever and one of the best gaming deals of the season.

Best Buy also offers WWE 2K22 for PS5 for $55 ($15 off).

WWE 2K22 for PS4: was $59 now $44 @ Best Buy

Save $15 on WWE 2K22, a must buy for your collection. WWE 2K22 brings a host of new features and playable characters to the franchise. With a fully redesigned game engine, new controls, upgraded graphics, and new game modes, it's the best wrestling game we've seen yet. Best Buy also offers WWE 2K22 for PS5 for $55 ($15 off).

Released in March 2022, WWE 2K22 is the best wrestling game from the wildly popular 2K games franchise. It features over 200 playable characters, supports up to four players and has six different play modes.

In our WWE 2K22 review, we were floored by its realistic graphics and accurate wrestling combat. We also found it intuitive and easy to play. We gave WWE 2K22 a rare 5 out of 5-star rating and our esteemed Editor's Choice award.

Graphics-wise, WWE 2K22 is a huge step up from its predecessor, WWE 2K20. Animations are so fluid that it brings you closer to the feeling of watching a live show. With a fully redesigned game engine, new controls, upgraded graphics, and new game modes, it's a must-buy if you're a fan of beat em up games.

If RPGs are more your bag, Demon's Souls for PS5 is just $39.99 ($30 off). Another one of our favorite PlayStation titles, it has phenomenal visuals, a creative world and unique boss battles. If you like Bloodborne and Dark Souls 3, Demon’s Souls makes a great addition to your library.

And these are just a couple of the fantastic PlayStation games on sale right now. See more of our favorite deals from Best Buy's sale below.

PlayStation game deals

Demon's Souls for PS5: was $69 now $39 @ Best Buy

Bluepoint's Demon's Souls is currently $30 off in this must-buy PS5 game deal. Coming in as one of the highest scored games of 2020, Demon's Souls is an atmospheric masterpiece remade from the ground up to take advantage of PS5's technical prowess. In our Demon's Souls review, we called it the most graphically impressive game we've played. This makes it especially worthwhile since it's on top of an already fantastic experience.

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut for PS5: was $69 now $49 @ Best Buy

Become the titular Ghost in this beautiful epic from developer Sucker Punch games. Step into the honor and duty-bound shoes of Jin Sakei as he seeks to defend his home from the invading Mongol threat. Explore breathtaking vistas and engage in epic sword duels in this groundbreaking title.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition for PS5: was $49 now $29 @ Best Buy

Ready to go into the Spiderverse? Okay, okay, this isn't that multiverse, but Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, you do get the chance to take the helm of a new friendly neighborhood Spider-Man as he grapples with new enemies, ghosts from his past and filling the massive shoes of one Peter Parker. It's a fun game with a compelling story and a host of new bioelectric spidey powers.