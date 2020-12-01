Wow! HP Envy x360 is $230 off in epic Cyber Monday laptop deal

Cyber Monday laptop deals are continuing to trickle in, and we've discovered a smashing sale that will shock you in the best of ways. The HP Envy x360 is $230 off!

The HP Envy x360, one of the best 2-in-1 laptops on the market, is only $569 at HP's official website. Its original price was $799. Hurry! In a few hours, the price tag of the HP Envy 360 will skyrocket back to its initial MSRP.

HP Envy x360 laptop: was $799, now $569 at HP

This killer 2-in-1 Cyber Monday laptop deal offers you the HP Envy 360 for just $569. The Envy 360 comes with a 15.6-inch, 1080p display, an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U CPU, AMD Radeon graphics, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It is also a convertible, which means it can transform into several different orientations, including tablet mode and tent mode.

This Cyber Monday laptop deal slashes $230 off the 15-inch HP Envy x360 laptop. We reviewed the 13.3-inch HP Envy x360 configuration earlier this year, and we were so impressed by its performance, we gave it an Editor's Choice award and a 4.5 out of 5 star rating.

Battery life is one of the best qualities of the HP Envy x360! When we tested this incredible convertible, it lasted 11 hours and 52 minutes on the Laptop Mag battery life test. This laptop will certainly offer you a lot of endurance if you (like most people) prefer to remain untethered from outlets.

The HP Envy x360 is a 2-in-1, which means it can transform into a number of different orientations, including tablet mode and tent mode. The HP Envy x360 is thin and light; it is just 0.67 inches in thickness.

The HP Envy x360 also features a geometric pattern speaker grill that is custom-tuned by experts at Bang & Olufsen, delivering rich and authentic sound.

The HP Envy x360 also outpaced most of its competitors (laptops within the same price range) in terms of performance. For example, on the Geekbench 4.3 overall performance test, the Envy x360 13 reached 19,064. The Lenovo Yoga C740, outputting a puny score of 15,590, was demolished by the Envy x360.

We highly recommend the HP Envy x360. We cannot sing enough of its praises! It's only $569 at HP. Don't miss out!

