Woah! Xbox Series X|S controller is at its lowest price ever in this Black Friday deal

Black Friday is full of great deals, but no one saw this one coming. Xbox Series X only just launched a few weeks ago, yet the latest model of its controller is already on quite an attractive sale.

Right now, you can pick up the latest model of the Xbox Series X|S controller for $39.99 at Best Buy

Xbox Series X|S Controller: was $59.99 now $39.99 @ Best Buy

The Xbox Series X|S only just launched, but its controller is already $20 off at Best Buy. It's also compatible with Xbox One and PC, meaning this deal is useful for anyone in need of a controller in general. Be sure to grab one before it sells out!View Deal

The Xbox Series X has proven to be an absolute beast of a console, and Microsoft's controllers are often no different, providing a distinct feel and ergonomic design to keep the player comfortable.

While Xbox's modern controller doesn't have the phenomenal Haptic Feedback and Adaptive Triggers found in the DualSense, Sony's latest controller currently goes for $69.99. It's undeniable that the features found within it are highly attractive, but getting your hands on the latest Xbox controller for $30 cheaper is quite the steal.

Best Buy is also selling Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 Months Subscription for nearly half the price, so it seems like this retailer is the go-to for all of your Microsoft gaming goods.



