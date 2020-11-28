Unheard of sale! Samsung Galaxy tablet for only $199 in early Cyber Monday deal

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 has always been one of the most affordable tablets you can get. But now, you'll be kicking yourself to pass up the early Cyber Monday deal Walmart put up.

Right now, Walmart has the top-tier model Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 on sale for $199.99. When not on sale, this tablet retails for $329.99, which means you get a whopping $130 off! This is officially the lowest price we've ever seen for this tablet, and this makes it one of the best Cyber Monday tablet deals we've seen yet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1" (128GB): was $329 now $199 @ Walmart

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 features a stunning 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200-pixel display and AKG stereo speakers. This model sports a 1.8GHz Exynos 7904A octa-core CPU, 3GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Now $130 off, it's at the lowest price we've ever seen for this device. View Deal

The Galaxy Tab A 10.1 is, without a doubt, the best tablet for anyone from youngsters to the elderly. Plus, with Samsung Kids, you have the ability to keep an eye on your kids’ screen time and what they access.

With a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200-pixel display and AKG stereo speakers, this tablet is excellent for gaming and streaming. Meanwhile, under the hood, it has a 1.8GHz Exynos 7904A octa-core CPU, 3GB of RAM and 128GB of microSD-expandable storage.

Although we didn't test this exact tablet, in our Galaxy Tab S6 Lite review, we sang the praises of its thin-bezel design and bright 10.4-inch display. We also enjoyed its impressive 12 hours and 40-minute battery life. Now, the Galaxy Tab A doesn't include an S Pen like the Tab S6 but don't let that bring you down because it has a bright, slim bezel display and a rated battery life of 13 hours.

The Galaxy Tab A 10.1 offers the perfect balance of snappy performance and power efficiency. This guarantees fast multitasking, smooth response and gorgeous graphics, both for productivity and leisure.

At an unbelievable $130 off, the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 offers exceptional value for a can't-miss-out price.

Black Friday came and went, and now we're winding up for the most exciting Cyber Monday deals. Be sure to bookmark our Best Cyber Monday deals hub to find all the best deals for the season!