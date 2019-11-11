Today Only: MacBook Air just $750 on Amazon

Good news, shoppers. Some of the best Amazon Black Friday deals are slowly starting to surface, and if you're hoping to score a cheap MacBook Air deal this month, we've spotted an excellent sale for you.

Today only, Amazon has refurbished 2018 MacBook Air laptops on sale from $749.99. That's $250 off and the cheapest price we've seen for any current MacBook Air.

Refurb MacBook Air Sale: was $999 now $749 @ Amazon

Today only, Amazon is offering various 2018 refurb MacBook Air laptops on sale from $749. Each model is backed by a 90-day warranty. The 128GB model is selling for $749, whereas the 256GB model is on sale for $869.99.View Deal

Each MacBook Air in Amazon's sale includes a 90-day Amazon Renewed guarantee. They've also been inspected and tested by Amazon to look and work like new.

If you're looking for the cheapest MacBook Air (we're not judging), the 2018 MacBook Air with 128GB SSD is on sale for $749.99 ($250 off). However, we recommend spending a bit more on the 2018 MacBook Air with 256GB SSD, which is $869.99 ($330 off).

If you're wondering about the Apple MacBook Air 2019, the only difference between the 2019 MacBook Air and the 2018 MacBook Air is that the former includes a True Tone LCD, which automatically adjusts brightness based on your surroundings. Otherwise, the laptops are near-identical.

