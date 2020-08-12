The Microsoft Surface Duo is here — and the price is staggeringly high!

The price of Microsoft Surface Duo — one of the "sexiest" devices the tech giant has built — will knock you off your feet. Get your arm and leg ready because this dual-screen device will set you back a whopping $1,399!

You may be wondering, "What intriguing features does the highly anticipated Surface Duo offer to command such a sky-high price tag?" Let's dive into some of the amazing facets of the luxury Android phablet.

The Microsoft Surface Duo ticks off a lot of "firsts"

Microsoft Surface Duo, 0.2 inches thick (Image credit: Microsoft)

Not only is the Duo Microsoft's thinnest Surface device, but it's also the world's thinnest folding device at 0.2 inches of thickness.

Microsoft also developed its smallest 360-degree custom hinge to support a myriad of folding possibilities and stationary postures such as tent mode and clamshell mode.

Microsoft Surface Duo: Clamshell mode (Image credit: Microsoft)

Mind-blowing Microsoft Surface Duo features

Microsoft Chief Product Officer, Panos Panay, made it clear that with the Surface Duo, Microsoft doesn't intend to reinvent the phone. The Surface Duo, instead, is meant to challenge our way of thinking about boosting mobile productivity — and the Surface Duo does just that as an activity-boosting device that can easily fit inside one's pockets.

Microsoft Surface Duo (Image credit: Microsoft Surface Duo)

With AMOLED 5.6-inch dual displays that can expand into a vibrant 8.1-inch screen, the Surface Duo will provide a life-changing experience for mobile multitaskers who are fed up with the inconvenience of using a single-screen device to engage with two applications.

Engage with two apps simultaneously

One of the biggest selling points of the Microsoft Surface Duo is its ability to interact with two apps at the same time. At yesterday's Surface Duo briefing, Panay demonstrated the many ways the Duo's dual screens can be used to boost multitasking productivity.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

In one use case, Panay explained that one can read their favorite Kindle book on the right side of the screen while taking notes on the left side. In another presentation, Panay rotated the Duo into a horizontal position and demonstrated the device's ability to take video calls on the top screen while playing a YouTube video on the bottom display.

App grouping

You can also combine two apps together for easy access in a process called "app grouping." In the Surface Duo briefing, Panay combined the Instagram and Twitter apps into one "group." And with one tap of his finger, the Duo speedily displayed Instagram on the left screen and Twitter on the right screen, which allows users to interact with two social-media feeds simultaneously.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Spanning

Surface Duo users can take advantage of the device's 8.1-inch display by "spanning" one app across the whole screen. Spanning allows viewers to get more screen real estate with their favorite apps (as opposed to the narrow visual perspective one typically gets on single-screen phones).

The Surface Duo can be displayed on other Windows-compatible devices

Using the Your Phone app, one can display the contents of their Surface Duo's screen on any Windows-compatible device. "Surface Duo and Windows are always in sync, allowing you to to effortlessly move between your devices," a Microsoft spokesperson said. The Your Phone app also allows Surface Duo users to access their calls and texts right on their laptop.

Microsoft Surface Pen support

(Image credit: Microsoft Surface Duo)

The Surface Duo also supports Microsoft's Surface Pen, which will be perfect for users who enjoy note taking and casual sketching.

What about the Microsoft Surface Duo camera?

Panay didn't delve into the Microsoft Surface Duo's 11-megapixel camera during yesterday's briefing until a viewer brought it up during a Q&A session. The viewer asked what kind of camera experience one could expect with the Surface Duo.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

In response, Panay said, "You've got front-facing cameras, and you can also fold the screen back and take a photo. It has portrait mode, video and many other elements. It also has some incredible AI that we've brought into the camera because we wanted to keep it thin."

Additionally, the camera supports 4K and 1080p recording at 30 frames per second and 60 frames per second with electronic image stabilization.

Panay noted that while the dual-screen device will be great for photos, it is not the primary focus of the Surface Duo experience. The foldable Microsoft device is meant to help multitasking masters reach productivity nirvana with the elegance of a thin-and-light, 0.5 pound dual-screen machine.

How can I buy the Microsoft Surface Duo?

The Surface Duo is now available for pre-orders at Microsoft, AT&T and Best Buy. The premium device will be available in-hand on Sept. 10.

As aforementioned, the Surface Duo will set you back $1,399. The Duo comes equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, AMOLED displays and 2700 x 1800-pixel resolution (when unfolded).