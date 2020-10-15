The 4K Lenovo Yoga C940 2-in-1 sees a massive $400 discount in early Black Friday deal

Amazon Prime Day is technically over, but we're still seeing the best Prime Day laptop deals show up under the guise of early Black Friday deals. One of the best 2-in-1 laptops, the Lenovo Yoga C940 (14-inch), is a whopping $400 off right now.

Right now, you can get the Lenovo Yoga C940 2-in-1 with 4K display on sale for $1,199 at Best Buy. The Yoga C940 has a gorgeous design, along with bright, vivid 4K and 1080p display options; fast performance; and long battery life. This model comes with an Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 4K display.

Lenovo Yoga C940: was $1,599 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

We really liked the Yoga C940 when we reviewed it. It's the sort of laptop that will fit just about anyone, from students to business users and content creators. It has a premium chassis, a beautiful display (especially the 4K option), strong performance and long battery life. On top of that, the Yoga C940's unique features, a stylus garage and webcam cover, help it stand out from the alternatives.

The battery life on the 4K model does last only 7 hours and 27 minutes, so it's a bit below average, but you are getting a brighter and more colorful display out of it. How much brighter and more colorful?

Well, according to our colorimeter, the Yoga C940's 1080p display covers 104% of the sRGB color range and the 4K panel reaches 139%. Both displays get bright enough that you can see them under direct light. The 1080p panel peaked at 339 nits, but the 4K screen topped out at 394 nits. On paper, the 4K outclasses the 1080p in every way.

