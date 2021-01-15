Get over $50 off these top-performing Sony sport wireless earbuds

Grab the Sony WF-SP800N wireless earbuds for just $148 from Amazon, Best Buy or Walmart.

When you think of the companies out there making the best wireless earbuds , Sony ranks high as one of them, and its sporty WF-SP800N earbuds are amazing for those who are on-the-go.

And now, at just $148 across Amazon , Best Buy and Walmart , they are even better, as that marks a discount over $50!

Sony WF-SP800N Earbuds: was $199.99, now $148 @ Amazon

Looking to get more active in 2021? The Sony WF-SP800N sports earbuds are a great option for those workout playlists. An IP55 sweat and splash-proof design with multiple sizes of ear tips are comfortable and durable, with a gorgeously deep soundstage and strong noise cancellation.View Deal

As you can read in our WF-SP800N review , we’re big fans of the earbuds for their durability, sound quality, comfort and battery life.

They’re stuffed with features any fitness fanatic will love — starting with a carefully considered 3D curved design with a soft-cushioned arc, guaranteeing a secure and comfortable fit.

Within these tiny buds, you will find drivers that provide a deep, clear sound, thanks to Sony’s Extra Bass technology. That pairs well with the digital noise cancellation technology for uninterrupted beats, which will drive you to finish that last stretch of your run.

And for those long listening sessions, you get a nine-hour battery life (extended to 18 with the charging case).

Provided you can look past the call quality (you don’t want to be taking calls while you're panting mid-run, to be honest), then these are a seriously good choice.