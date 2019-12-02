Someone stop me from buying this Death Stranding Collector's Edition Cyber Monday deal

Cyber Monday deals are side-eyeing me harder than my boss after I asked to cover this Death Stranding PS4 Collector's Edition on a site that covers laptops.

But if you're like me, you'll want to know that you can get the Death Stranding PS4 Collector's Edition for $30 off on Cyber Monday. You could wait for Death Stranding PC to come out, but that BB statue is too damn adorable to pass up now.

Death Stranding PS4 Collector's Edition: was $199 now $169

For $30 off of the Death Stranding PS4 Collector's Edition, you can pick up the full game, a 1/1 scale BB Pod Statue, a Steelbook case, a Bridges cargo case and more.View Deal

I'm currently going back and forth with my girlfriend right now about dropping $170 on this. I mean, it's on sale! Who knows how many more adorable BB Pod Statues currently exist. I NEED IT.

The Death Stranding PS4 Collector's Edition comes with the full Death Stranding game for PS4 in a Steelbook case, a 1/1 BB Pod Statue, a Ludens Mini Figure, a Bridges Cargo Case, the game's official soundtrack and a complete PS4 avatar set.

You also get in-game items, such as gold-plated versions of the Power Skeleton, Sam's Sunglasses, Sam's Hat, Armor Plate, All-terrain Skeleton and Speed Skeleton.

I really want to buy this, but I think my wallet and girlfriend might both kill me.