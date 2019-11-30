Best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals of 2019

With Cyber Monday upon us, now is a great time to look for a laptop that has enough oomph to run your favorite games. We expect to see massive Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals from brands like Asus, MSI, Alienware and Razer this Cyber Monday, and some of the best deals are already available.

We're keeping track of the latest Cyber Monday deals on Amazon, Dell, Best Buy, Microsoft and Walmart, and are adding the steepest discounts to the list below.

Before you add anything to your cart, make sure you know which ingredients make for a good gaming laptop. As a quick refresher, the most powerful gaming laptops pack either an Intel Core i7 or Core i9 CPU and a 20-series Nvidia RTX discrete graphics card. For faster refresh rates and better battery life, we generally recommend going with a 1080p display. Also, if you like a good light show, make sure the gaming laptop you buy has an RGB-backlit keyboard.

With that in mind, here are the best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals.

Top 5 Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals

Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals available now

Razer Blade 15 (RTX 2070): was 2,599 now $2,099

If you want a premium laptop on top of a powerful gaming rig, then the Blade 15 is the laptop to buy. In our Razer Blade 15 review, we praised the laptop for its strong performance and long battery life.

HP Omen 15 (GTX 1650): was $999 now $699

If you want to save some money and don't need to play at Ultra graphics levels, then the Omen 15t is an excellent choice. In our 2018 Omen 15 review, we gave last year's model a 4-star rating.

Alienware m15 (Core i7): was $1,749 now $1,399

This deal won't last long. The Alienware m15 with a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD is now $350 off. The Alienware m15 is one of our favorite gaming laptops.

Alienware Area-51m: was $3,099 now $2,699

There are a number of configurations on sale for the Area-51m, but the stand out one is the $2,699 model, which comes with a desktop-level Core i7 CPU and an RTX 2070 GPU. It also comes with a smooth 17.3-inch, 1080p, 144Hz panel.

Gigabyte Aero 15: was $2,599, now $1,999

In our Gigabyte Aero 15 review, we gave the laptop credit for its stellar performance and long battery life. This model comes with a Core i9-8950HK, an RTX 2070 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, which are great specs for the price. You can also find this deal at Best Buy.

MSI GS75 Stealth: was $2,299, now $1,799

In our MSI GS75 Stealth review, we complimented its slim, sexy design, viciously vivid display and great audio. This model comes with an Core i7-9750H CPU, an RTX 2070 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

Acer Nitro 7 (GTX 1650): was $1,199 now $799

The Nitro 7 has a large, 15.6-inch display, a powerful Core i7 CPU and a 512GB SSD for just $899. Gamers will rely on a GeForce GTX 1650 GPU, a mid-tier card for casual gaming.

Acer Predator Triton 500: was $1,699 now $1,399

This is one of our favorite gaming laptops for its slim design, strong performance and comfortable keyboard. Now $300, it's a great option for gamers who want to play at high graphics settings.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus S GX531GM: was $1,899 now $1,199

Talk about a discount. Microsoft is selling this sleek gaming laptop for a whopping $700 off. This deal gets you a GTX 1060 Ti GPU and a Core i7 CPU.

MSI GL75 (GTX 1660 Ti): was $1,299 now $989 (after rebate)

A Newegg deal, this MSI Gl75 is $310 off when you include a $100 rebate card. The extra savings will be mailed to you after purchase.

