Samsung Chromebook 4 now just $179 is jaw-dropping cheap laptop deal

The Samsung Chromebook 4 is one of the best laptops for students. If you're looking for a cheap but good laptop under $200, here's an excellent deal for you.

Right now, the Samsung Chromebook 4 is on sale for just $179 at Walmart. Normally, this laptop retails for $230, so that's $51 in savings. Not only is this an all-time low price for this ChromeOS laptop, but it's also one of the best Chromebook deals we've ever seen.

Samsung Chromebook deal

Samsung Chromebook 4: was $230 now $179 @ Walmart

Currently $51 cheaper, the Samsung Chromebook 4 is one of the best budget laptops to buy. It packs an 11.6-inch (1366 x 768-pixel) display, Intel Celeron N4000 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. View Deal

The Samsung Chromebook 4 is one of the best budget laptops money can buy. It packs an 11.6-inch (1366 x 768) display, Intel Celeron N4000 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage.

As we note in our Samsung Chromebook 4 review, its long battery life and performance are impressive. It's also thinner and lighter than its competitors and sports a pretty good keyboard.

During real-world testing, the Intel Celeron 3000N processor and 4GB of RAM delivered decent power for multitasking. On our Laptop Mag battery test (web-surfing at 150 nits), the Chromebook 4 lasted 10 hours and 36 minutes. That's an hour longer than the Chromebook average of (9:36) and over 30 minutes longer than the Lenovo Chromebook C330 (9:51).

When it comes to design, the Samsung Chromebook 4's curved edges and a silver hue is MacBook-ish. It has a plastic build and aluminum top that feels nicer than you'd expect. Connectivity-wise, the Chromebook 4 has a USB-C port, a USB 3.0 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There's also a built-in microSD slot for storage expansion and transferring files.

At 2.6 pounds and 0.7 inches thick, the Samsung Chromebook 4 is slightly heavier than the Samsung Chromebook 3 (2.5 pounds, 0.7 inches) and a bit lighter and thinner than the Lenovo Chromebook C330 (2.8 pounds, 11.4 x 8.5 x 0.8 inches). It's thinner and lighter than the Dell Chromebook 3189 (3.2 pounds, 0.8 inches) is heavier and a little thicker.