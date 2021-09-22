Redmi G (2021) gaming laptop unveiled: Xiaomi packs an RTX 3060 GPU with Intel and AMD CPU options

Xiaomi unveiled the latest edition of its affordable gaming laptop, the Redmi G (2021), and not only does it boast up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, but fans can also choose between an Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake-H CPU or an AMD Ryzen 7 processor.



After a series of teasers leading up to Xiaomi's launch event, the Redmi G (2021) gaming laptop has now arrived, with previous rumors and leaks nearly hitting the nail on the head on what the latest Redmi G delivers. According to Xiaomi's reveal on Weibo, the gaming laptop will be priced from CNY 5,699 (around $881 / £646) and will be available to purchase in China by the end of September.

Redmi G (2021) gaming laptop

The Redmi G (2021) gaming laptop will be available in two models: one with an Intel Core i5-11260H CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU for CNY 5,699, along with a top-spec model featuring an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU for CNY 6,999 (around $1,082 / £793).





(Image credit: Weibo / Xiaomi)

Both models will feature 16GB of RAM and 512GB for storage, along with a 16.1-inch 144Hz display panel, a backlit keyboard, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. Design-wise, the laptop appears to look identical to its predecessor, with a circuit-type design running along the lid of the laptop, along with a thin, black chassis.



You can also expect a "newly upgraded Hurricane Cooling 3.0" to keep the laptop cool while gaming. According to Notebookcheck, the AMD model will also sport five copper heat pipes, four air outlets and dual 12V fans.



While the Redmi G (2021) will be available at select retailers in China, there's no word whether the gaming laptop will eventually be available in other countries. Stay tuned for further updates, and for more of the best cheap gaming laptops to nab right now, we've got you covered.