Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro take on iPhone 13 with 'Cinemagic powerhouse' features

Xiaomi has unveiled three new smartphone additions to its Xiaomi 11 lineup, and they aim to offer "Cinemagic" filmmaking features thanks to a triple-camera set up to take on Apple's recently announced iPhone 13.



The global tech giant is set to launch its new Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro, and Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE this October, with the 11T family boasting flagship smartphone specs. Xiaomi claims these are "content creation powerhouses," so expect an impressive triple-camera setup and "filmography capabilities." What's more, the Xiaomi 11T starts at £499 in the UK.

Xiaomi 11T

The new Xiaomi 11T is set to launch on October 8, and will be available for £499 for 128GB of storage or £549 for 256GB of storage. Those who order before October 10 can get in on an early bird offer, with the 256GB model priced at £499. Plus, customers can expect a free Mi Watch, too.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The Xiaomi 11T's camera setup is the star of the show. Expect a triple camera set up on the rear, including a 108MP wide-angle (f/1.75), 120-degree 8MP ultra-wide angle (f/2.2), and a 5MP telemacro camera (f/2.4). The smartphone offers multiple one-click AI cinema modes aimed at content creators, including "Time Freeze", "Magic Zoom" and "Audio Zoom", and more. As for the front-facing camera, expect a 16MP in-display camera (f/2).



The Xiaomi 11T's 6.67-inch (2400x1080) AMOLED display boasts a 120Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate, and Android smartphone standard at this point, along with up to 480Hz touch sampling rate. It also sports 1000 nits for peak brightness, and delivers HDR10+ along with "1 billion colours." So, expect a bright and colourful display.



In terms of specs, the standard Xiaomi 11T has a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Ultra chipset, a 5000mAh battery, and 67W wired turbo-charging, which Xiaomi claims can charge the smartphone to 100% in only 36 minutes. You can also expect 5G and Wi-FI 6 connectivity, plus a dual SIM setup. While the phone sports a fingerprint scanner, it doesn't appear to support face ID.



But what colours does the Xiaomi 11T come in? Expect three colour options, including Meteorite Gray, Moonlight White and Celestial Blue.

Xiaomi 11T Pro

The spotlight shines on the Xiaomi 11T Pro, offering better performance and battery-charging capabilities.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The Xiaomi 11T Pro will be available to pre-order from September 24 and will launch on October 1. Prices start from £599 for the 128GB model (with an early £50 discount for those that order before October 1), and £649 for the 256GB model.



The Pro series shares many of the same specs as the Xiaomi 11T, including the camera setup, 6.67-inch AMOLED display, connectivity, and colour options. However, those that opt for the Pro model will be treated with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip that aims to deliver all the "Cinemagic" features, but at a much speedier rate.



While the smartphone comes with the same 5,000mAh battery, Xiaomi offers its 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge for faster charging. Plus, the Xiaomi 11T Pro offers Harman Kardon speakers.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

The last of the new additions is the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, that claims to offer "flagship-level performance" in a lightweight package. The new smartphone is set to launch this October, with pricing and availability to be shown closer to the launch. There will be a 128GB and 256GB model available.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Coming in at 158 grams (0.3 pounds) with dimensions of 160.53mm x 75.73mm x 6.81mm, this budget smartphone delivers on being labelled lightweight. You can also expect 1.88mm on both top and side bezels.



The Xiaomi 11 Lite sports a 6.55-inch (2400 x 1080) AMOLED display, 10-bit TrueColor support and Dolby Vision, along with a 90Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. In terms of cameras, expect a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera and a 5MP telemacro camera on the rear, along with a 20MP front-facing camera.



Performance-wise, the smartphone features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, 5G and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and a dual SIM setup. You'll also find a 4,250mAh battery and 33W fast charging.



There will be four different colour options available, including While Truffle Black, Bubblegum Blue, Peach Pink, and a brand-new colour known as Snowflake White.



We can't wait to check out Xiaomi's new line of smartphones, especially since the Xiaomi 11T Pro boasts impressive specs for its price. While we wait to get our hands on them, check out the best smartphones on the market to nab right now.