Razer Blade Stealth 13 with OLED, GTX 1650 Ti hits $500 in epic Cyber Monday deal

Right now you can check out the Razer Blade Stealth 13 for just $1,499 at Amazon, which is outfitted with an OLED display and an GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q GPU.

Razer Blade Stealth 13 w/ OLED, 1650 Ti deal

You can snag $500 off this epic Cyber Monday Razer deal if you act now. The Razer Blade Stealth 13 is outfitted with an Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU, an GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q GPU, a 13.3-inch, 1080p OLED display, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

In our Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) review (non-OLED), we wrote that the Razer Blade Stealth 13 has a lot to offer with its Nvidia GPU and Intel CPU. It allows you to work and play (within reason) without sacrificing that beautiful, lightweight chassis.

For instance, the laptop got 36 fps on the Grand Theft Auto V benchmark, which is well above our 30-fps average. When we ran the Far Cry New Dawn test, the laptop reached 48 fps. Neither score surpassed the premium laptop gaming average, but they were high enough to ensure smooth game play.