PS5 Tempest 3D Audio will change the way games sound: Here's how

We've heard about how the PS5's audio is going to be revolutionary for gaming, but in what form will we see it and how do we know if it's working? Sony detailed how its PS5 Tempest 3D Audio will operate, which games it is currently compatible with, and what kind of headsets will support the technology.

PlayStation confirmed in a blog that PS5 3D Audio will be available for gaming headsets that connect via USB as well as the controller's 3.5-millimeter headphone jack.

Where you'll find PS5's 3D Audio

Sony recently unveiled its Pulse 3D wireless headset, specifically designed for the PS5's 3D Audio technology. However, you can utilize the 3D Audio with other headsets as well, like SteelSeries' new Arctis 7P gaming headset (stay tuned for that review).

Some of the PS5 games with 3D Audio features include Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, Astro’s Playroom, Gran Turismo 7, Returnal, Destruction AllStars, Demon’s Souls, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Horizon Forbidden West, Resident Evil Village and "many others."

PlayStation also stated that it's working on implementing virtual surround sound through speakers built into TVs. However, this feature will not be available on the PS5 at launch. The company didn't give a timeline, so it's unclear when it'll arrive.

About a month ago, PS5 developers weighed in on the Tempest 3D Audio in a PlayStation blog.

“3D Audio is exciting because it can create a more convincing and accurate soundscape for players, and a stronger sense of place," Returnal game director Harry Krueger said. "In a fast-paced action game with lots of verticality like Returnal, it can also help with the player’s situational awareness, and make it more intuitive for players to pinpoint the locations of nearby enemies or incoming projectiles in the heat of combat."

We're excited to get our hands on the PS5 to see (or hear) what this Tempest 3D audio is all about.