PS5 pre-order registration is live: What you need to know to score the console

PS5 pre-orders are more complicated than we all had hoped. Instead of allowing anyone to pre-order the console, Sony on Wednesday opened online registration for a chance at ordering the PS5.

What does that mean? Existing PlayStation owners who want to pre-order the PS5 will need to fill out a registration form then hope they are selected by Sony to be among the first to purchase the upcoming console.

Registering does not guarantee an invite, it only puts you in contention of receiving one. Invitations will be sent to gamers based on their "previous interests and PlayStation activities." And even if you do get an invite via email, you'll need to act fast because pre-ordering the PS5 will be on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Sony says it will contact you before pre-orders start if you're one of the lucky few. The clock will start ticking the moment you get the email — if you don't follow the pre-order instructions within the allotted time then the opportunity will go to someone else.

Sony didn't say how many invites will be sent out but the registration page suggests pre-orders are in short supply, "There will be a limited quantity of PS5 consoles available for pre-order, so we will be inviting some of our existing consumers to be one of the first to pre-order one from PlayStation."

We still don't know when the PS5 will ship or how much it will cost as Sony and Microsoft continue a staredown to see who will be the first to blink and reveal the price of their console.

Sony did not clarify whether pre-orders would be available to the general public after this invite-only period.

PS5 pre-order limits

If you want to play PS5 with your friends or family, then make sure they register as well. Some additional fine print in Sony's FAQ page lists the quantity of each console and peripheral that can be pre-ordered per invite (see below).

Keep in mind, you can only pre-order a PS5 from this page if you have a US mailing address.

1 PS5 Console or 1 PS5 Digital Edition

2 DualSense wireless controllers

2 DualSense charging stations

2 Pulse 3D wireless headsets

2 Media remotes

2 HD Cameras

How to register to pre-order the PS5

The extra step of registering in the hopes of getting a pre-order invite requires you to submit your PlayStation Online ID (the username that appears when you play a game). If you've never owned a PlayStation and don't have a PSN ID, then I'm afraid you're out of luck.

To find your PSN ID, sign-in to Sony's website, go to your account page and select "PSN Profile" under "PlayStation Network." You can also find your PSN ID in the Account Management settings of your PS4.

You'll want to make sure this PSN ID is linked to the proper email address or you'll miss the invite. You can change the email associated with your account in the Security settings of your profile.