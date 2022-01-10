PS5 faceplate pre-orders are live — where to buy Sony's $54.99 console covers

After yearning for a black edition PS5, Sony not only revealed Midnight Black and Cosmic Red PS5 DualSense controllers, but also five different galaxy-inspired faceplate and controller color options.



Set to release this January with more PS5 console cover options arriving in the first half of 2022, PlayStation 5 owners who fancy giving their console a new look can now pre-order both the Midnight Black and Cosmic Red faceplates, along with the Galactic Purple DualSense controller.

According to the PlayStation blog, Nova Pink, Galactic Purple, and Starlight Blue PS5 console covers will launch sometime in the first half of 2022, while the pink and blue DualSense colors are expected to be available at a later date, too. Still, those in the U.S. and U.K. can grab new colors this week.



Check out where to pre-order PlayStation's all-new PS5 colors.

Where to buy PS5 faceplate and DualSense colors

The Midnight Black and Cosmic Red PS5 faceplates are available to pre-order in the U.S. for $54.99, with both the PS5 Disc Edition and Digital Edition faceplates available. These PS5 covers will launch on January 21 over on direct.playstation.com, and will be offered at other participating retailers starting February 18.

(Image credit: Sony)

In the U.K., there is currently no pre-order option available for the faceplates on the PlayStation listing page, but are also set to release on January 21.



As for the different DualSense color options, the DualSense wireless controller in Galactic Purple will be available on direct.playstation.com starting January 14, and will be offered at other participating retailers starting February 11.

(Image credit: Sony)

Unfortunately, the purple color option for $74.99, along with the Nova Pink and Starlight Blue options, are currently out of stock in the U.S. Still, there may be more in stock once the Galactic Purple option becomes available on January 14, so check back for more updates.



The U.K. will also release the Galactic Purple DualSense on January 14, although there is no pre-order option availabe. Head over to the official listing page to pick up the £64.99 Galactic Purple DualSense.



For those still on the never-ending hunt for a PS5 and wondering how it fares after its launch, check out our PS5 one year later feature, along with the best PS5 games to play on your colorful console.