PS5 DualSense in red and black unveiled — when they’re available

Sony unveiled two new color editions for its PS5 DualSense controller, including a cosmos-inspired Cosmic Red and classic Midnight Black.



The two new color schemes share the two-tone shades on the original white PS5 DualSense, with Cosmic Red sporting a red and black look and Midnight Black featuring two different shades of black with light grey — akin to the black colors of previous PlayStation controllers.

🚨 | The new Midnight Black and Cosmic Red PlayStation 5 #DualSense controllers are available to preorder at @GAMEdigital 🎮 🇬🇧 Red: https://t.co/WBCabwavHeBlack: https://t.co/9kGqWSUXEw pic.twitter.com/HFjUBHXnjjMay 14, 2021 See more

As for when the new PS5 DualSense lineup will be available, Sony announced that colors will be available globally at select retailers in June. While there are no specific dates, the company states the launch will vary by location.



Speaking on the design, Sony’s Satoshi Aoyagi said: “Both Midnight Black and Cosmic Red feature a subtle blue hue that produces unique shades of red and black. A blue hue is also present in the original DualSense wireless controller colors, so all three colors compliment each other nicely.”



Sony has yet to announce the price of the two new DualSense controllers. However, the current white edition costs $69.99 / £59.99, so we expect these new editions to be the same or similarly priced.



Could this be a sign for different color editions coming to the PS5 itself? Gamers have been yearning for a Black edition of the console, with customization brands such as Dbrand developing matte-black plates and multi-colored skins for PS5. We have our fingers crossed.