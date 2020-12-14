PS5 and Xbox Series X restock at Best Buy tomorrow — How to buy the consoles

The PS5 and Xbox Series X will be restocked at Best Buy tomorrow, Dec 15 at 8am CT / 9am ET / 6am PT.

Gamers who haven't secured a next-gen console will get another chance on Tuesday when Best Buy releases another batch of PS5 and Xbox Series X units. It's unclear whether the retailer will have more Xbox Series S consoles in stock.

Here are the links to the PS5 and Xbox Series X product pages at Best Buy (we recommend you bookmark this page so you can quickly return to them!).

The console will be sold online only, though you can choose a pickup location at a Best Buy store if you prefer to do a curbside pickup instead of waiting for shipping. We strongly advise against entering a Best Buy with the goal of buying a PS5 unless you've already received an online purchase confirmation.

With the holidays already here, this could be your last time to buy the console before the gift-giving season ends. Actually, this could very well be the best time to get a PS5 or Xbox Series X in 2020. With that said, I've put together a list of tips to help you maximize your chances of purchasing a next-gen console on Tuesday.

PS5 and Xbox Series X: Tips on buying the consoles

These elusive consoles have proven to be near-impossible to purchase at brick-and-mortar stores or in the sporadic "drops" that appear on online retail sites. A vicious combination of high demand, low supply, scalper bots and broken shopping platforms have caused headache and heartache for those hoping to snag the console before the holidays.

I've put together some tips to give you the best chance of buying a PS5 or Xbox Series X. Just keep in mind that there is no surefire way of securing a console. Following these tips will increase your odds but won't guarantee success — buying a next-gen console isn't easy, and there are many external factors that could help or hurt your chances.