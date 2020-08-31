PS5 and Xbox Series X release dates leak: When to expect the consoles

The leaks have sprung and now there is a flood of information coming out about the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Most of it is mere speculation but every now and then a credible leak surfaces, sparking a Pavlovian response in gamers.

The newest mouthwatering leak comes from Video Game Chronicle (VGC) citing "retail and developmental source." In a report, the site claims the PS5 will be released in "mid-November" and that, in the UK, Sony has "booked significant marketing spend" for a week starting on November 13.

"Multiple retail sources have also told us that a launch during this window would fit within their expectations," VGC writes.

Furthermore, the Xbox Series X will launch before the PlayStation 5, possible in the first week of November with the flexibility to slip into the second week of the month. This would make November 7 the most likely release date for the Xbox Series X although a report from The Verge sets November 6 as the launch date.

If these dates are accurate then the PS5 will launch in the same week as Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Assassin's Creed: Valhalla and Cyberpunk 2077, while the Xbox will be available at least one week ahead of those multi-platform games.

These dates aren't official but they line up with recent rumors and leaks. In fact, we'd be shocked if the Xbox Series X and PS5 weren't both released by the end of November.

While Sony and Microsoft have withheld specific release dates for their next-gen consoles, there has been some movement as of late. Earlier this month, Microsoft narrowed the launch windows from Holiday 2020 to November 2020. A few weeks later, PlayStation fans got a sniff of the PS5 when Sony opened registration for a chance to pre-order the console.

It's become clear that, barring any further delays, the PS5 and Xbox Series X will arrive in November — now we're just waiting to find out how much they will cost.