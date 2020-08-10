Prime Day preview: Amazon Fire HD tablets hit all-time low price

Prime Day in the US may be months away, but today Amazon is giving us a preview of deals we can expect. Right now, just about every Amazon Fire tablet is on sale for an all-time low price.

Currently, you can get the latest Fire HD 8 Plus for just $79 at Amazon. That's $30 off and the cheapest price we've ever seen for this tablet.

In fact, it's one of the best tablet deals we've seen all season.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (2020): was $109 now $79 @ Amazon

The Amazon HD 8 Plus is $30 off at Amazon today. It has all the same specs as the new Fire HD 8 except that it packs 3GB of RAM.

If you're on a budget, the Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus is one of the best cheap tablets to buy. It has the same specs as the Fire HD 8 except that it offers more RAM.

The Fire HD 8 Plus packs a vibrant 8-inch (1280 x 800) display, up to 12 hours of battery life, and supports wireless charging. With a 2.0-GHz quad-core CPU and 3GB of RAM, it's 30% faster than its predecessor.

This tablet is designed for great multitasking while watching movies or gaming.

Although we didn't review this exact model, we reviewed its sibling, the Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020). The tablet impressed us with its fun Alexa features, amazing battery life, and USB Type-C charging support.

Amazon's tablet sale also includes deep discounts on its durable kid-friendly tablets. For a limited time, you can get the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet for just $89 ($50 off). Like the standard HD 8, it's 30% faster than the previous-gen model and has 32GB of storage. It comes with a rugged kid-proof case and 1 year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited kid-friendly content.

More importantly, it's backed by Amazon's 2-year worry-free warranty.

There's no telling how long this Amazon sale will last so don't hesitate to take advantage of these generous Prime Day-like deals.

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020): was $89 now $59 @ Amazon

The Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet is $30 off at Amazon right now. It's 30% faster than its predecessor and supports wireless charging. It features an 8-inch (1280 x 800) display, 2.0-GHz quad-core CPU, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of expandable storage.

Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon

The cheapest kids tablet Amazon offers packs a 7-inch display, 1.3-GHz quad-core CPU, 1GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. Even better, it's surrounded by a rugged child-proof exterior and is backed by Amazon's 2-year warranty to give parents peace of mind.

Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

With its bright, vivid display and speedy performance, the Amazon Fire HD 10 is a solid choice if you're looking for an affordable tablet that you can take everywhere. At $50 off, it's an even better value.

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition (2020):was $139 now $89 @ Amazon

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is one of the best kids tablets you can get. It's 30% faster than the previous-gen model and has 32GB of storage. This tablet is priced at $50 under retail right now at Amazon.