Nintendo Switch Mario Kart console bundle returns for Black Friday

The Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 console bundle is back for Black Friday 2021. It also costs $50 less than the $349 OLED model Switch, which is impossible to find in stock right now.

While supplies last, you can get the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle for $299 at Best Buy. This bundle includes: A Nintendo Switch Console with Red/Blue Joy-Cons, a free download of Mario Kart 8 (valued at $60), and a 3-month individual membership to Nintendo Switch Online (valued at $8).

This is one of the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals we've seen so far.

Nintendo Switch Black Friday Bundle

Target offers this same bundle.

The Nintendo Switch is one of the best game consoles to buy. It features a 1080p display, 32GB of storage and now wireless headphones support. The Switch's versatile design lets you go from playing on your TV or in handheld gaming mode. It's basically two consoles in one.

Although we didn't test this model, in our Switch OLED review , we got to check out the platform's robust game library. It offers latter-day fan favorites as well as third-party titles. With its sturdy, convertible design and ease of use, the Switch accommodates just about any style of play.

If you want to pick up a gaming system for Black Friday, this Nintendo Switch bundle is a solid choice. And considering all the freebies you're getting — it's the best value.

Black Friday 2021 falls on November 26 and we expect to see tons of excellent deals on today's most coveted tech.