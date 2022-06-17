New M2 MacBook Pro now available for preorder

Apple's 2022 MacBook Pro offers Apple next-gen M2 like the new 2022 MacBook Air. Now available for preorder at select retailers, pricing for the M2 MacBook Pro starts at $1,299.

Over the M1 MacBook Pro, it features a 13-inch Liquid Retina display, faster 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU. It supports up to 24GB of unified memory for fluid multitasking 3x faster transcoding and a rated battery life of up to 20 hours. For connecting external device, the M2 MacBook Pro supplies you with two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports.

Like the 2022 MacBook Air, Apple engineers strategically integrated the speakers and mics between the display and keyboard. The new 4 speaker sound system supports Spatial Audio for improved audio whether you're streaming content or on a video call.

If you want double the storage for video editing, graphics editing, coding or gaming, the the 512GB M2 MacBook Pro starts at $1,499.

As per Best Buy, MacBook Pro preorders are expected to ship by June 24.

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro features an M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. it packs a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID.

