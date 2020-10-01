Minecraft Steve is the new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate character — Yes, we're serious

Director of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Masahiro Sakurai just unveiled the game's latest new character: Minecraft. Yes, we're dead serious. Minecraft Steve, Alex, Zombie and Enderman are coming to Smash.

In a short trailer, Sakurai showcased several new stages as well as some move sets and the ultimate for Minecraft Steve. You can find the presentation below and everything we know so far.

Minecraft character details in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

From what we saw, there are at least three new stages, or perhaps a stage that changes over time, similar to how Minecraft has different biomes. Sakurai talked about the difficulties of bringing Minecraft to life, one of which was reworking all of the stages to be capable of featuring blocks placed by a Minecraft character.

Unfortunately, we didn't get a deep-dive into how the character works, but Sakurai did announce a stream taking place on October 3 at 10:30 a.m. ET where we'd learn more about the new character.

The Minecraft character may be more complex than we anticipated, as we can see them mining cobblestone, creating iron ingots, planting TNT, and even flying around with wings.

We're pretty sure we got a look at the ultimate; the Minecraft character throws someone into a giant cobblestone house filled with Creepers, which are enemies that explode when they get near you.

Stay tuned for the next stream on October 3 at 10:30 a.m. ET to learn more about the new Minecraft character.