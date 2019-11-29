Microsoft Black Friday 2019 deals: Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 3, Surface Go and more

Update: Black Friday has ended. For more deals on Surface devices, see our best Microsoft Cyber Monday deals page.

Microsoft's Black Friday 2019 deals are upon us and that's good news if you're in the market for a new Windows laptop. The PC maker is offering huge discounts on Surface devices and other Windows 10 laptops. So if you're interested in scoring a new laptop or 2-in-1 directly from Microsoft, now's the best time to buy.

There are even savings on brand new products, like the Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3. Yes, Microsoft's recently-launched line of Surface products is cheaper than ever this Black Friday. Microsoft also discounted older hardware, so you can score significant savings on last-gen products.

While Surface products highlight the Microsoft Store's Black Friday sale, don't overlook discounts on other Windows 10 laptops from vendors like HP, Dell and Lenovo.

Best Microsoft Surface Black Friday deals right now

Surface Go (Intel 4415Y/4GB): was $399 now $299

Microsoft' least expensive Surface device will soon be cheaper than ever. The base model Surface Go will sell for just $299 after a $100 discount. Microsoft also teased a $150 discount on the upgraded configuration.

Surface Pro 7 w/ Type Cover: was $879 now $599

Originally $749, the base model Surface Pro 7 will go for just $599 on Nov. 28. The entry-level model doesn't include the Type Cover keyboard, but it's still a solid deal if you're only using the Surface Pro 7 for basic day-to-day tasks.

Surface Pro 7 (Core i5) w/ Type Cover: now $799

This could be the best PC deals on Black Friday, period. Not only is the new Surface Pro 7 heavily discounted but the deal (starting Nov. 22) even includes the super-comfortable Type Cover keyboard, a $129 value.

View Deal

Surface Pro 7 (Core i5/8GB/256GB) w/ Type Cover: now $999

If you need more storage than what the previous deal offers, Microsoft is taking $330 off the 256GB model of the Surface Pro 7. Again, this epic deal includes the Type Cover keyboard, an accessory we strongly recommend.

Surface Pro 7 w/ Type Cover (Core i7/512GB SSD): now $1,699

This high-end Surface Pro 7 is now $1,699 with the Type Cover The entry-level mokeyboard. It comes with a Corei 7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Surface Laptop 3: was $1,299 now $999

Yet another exceptional deal on a new product, Microsoft is selling both the 13.5-inch and 15-inch versions of the Surface Laptop 3 for $300 off this Black Friday. The discount applies to all configurations and begins on Nov. 22.

Surface Book 2 (select models): Up to $500 off

We don't know too many details about this deal but select Surface Book 2 models will be a whopping $500 off starting on Nov. 28. A detachable 2-in-1, the Surface Book 2 is Microsoft's most expensive and most powerful device.

Microsoft Store Black Friday 2019 deals: Windows 10 PCs

The Microsoft Store sells a wide range of Windows 10 PCs, many of which will be discounted on Black Friday. If you're not sold on Surface, here are the best Black Friday discounts from third-party laptop makers.

HP 15-dy1731ms (Core i3): was $489 now $299

We haven't tested the HP 15 ourselves, but a $299 laptop with a Core i3 CPU sounds like a great deal. Microsoft will also sell a Core i5 version for $399 and a Core i7 model for $499 if you need more power.

Dell XPS 15 (4K, Core i7): was $1,999 now $1,699

Dell's XPS 15 is the best 15-inch laptop on the market. Microsoft is selling a fairly decked-out model with a 4K display, a Core i7 CPU and GeForce 1650 graphics for $300 off. This sale is already live.

Acer Predator Triton 500: was $1,699 now $1,399

This is one of our favorite gaming laptops for its slim design, strong performance and comfortable keyboard. Now $300, it's a great option for gamers who want to play at high graphics settings.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus S GX531GM: was $1,899 now $1,199

Talk about a discount. Microsoft is selling this sleek gaming laptop for a whopping $700 off. This deal gets you a GTX 1060 GPU and a Core i7 CPU.

Lenovo Legion Y540: was $1,189 now $789

Lenovo has come a long way in the gaming space in a short amount of time. This Legion Y540 has a GTX 1650 GPU along with a Core i7 CPU and a 512GB SSD.

Razer Blade Stealth 13: was $1,799 now $1,699

Even for just $100, the Razer Blade Stealth 13 is worth it, considering that you're getting the very first ultraportable gaming laptop. This model comes with an Intel Core i7-1065G7, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU.