Best M1 MacBook Pro Black Friday deals

Black Friday season is in full swing and there are a truckload of M1 MacBook Pro Black Friday deals to be nabbed. Plus, these deals aren’t just friendly to your wallet, they come highly recommended based on our five-star M1 MacBook Pro review.

The list price of this machine starts at $1,299 (£1,299), but with savings up to $200 off, you can be sure to find them for a helluva lot cheaper than this.

This 13-inch powerhouse packs impressive performance and excellent battery life into a premium-quality system with an awesome keyboard and trackpad. Sure, the touch bar takes a while to get used to, but beyond our reviewer's stamp of approval, you also have my own as this is my daily driver.

It handles even the more intensive parts of my workload, such as 4K video editing in Final Cut Pro, without breaking a sweat or kicking up the fans. In fact, that picture up top is me working in my native habitat: the pub. Simply put, most creative pros will love this.

Of course, there are another two MacBook Pro models to talk about. We are seeing some smaller savings on these, but take a second to think about whether you really need Apple's new MacBook Pro.

Black Friday M1 MacBook Pro deals

13-inch MacBook Pro Black Friday deals

Apple MacBook Pro M1 13-inch (256GB): was $1,299 now $1,199 @ B&H Apple MacBook Pro M1 13-inch (256GB): was $1,299 now $1,199 @ B&H

B&H currently takes $100 off the MacBook Pro with M1 chip. Besides Apple's M1 8-core CPU, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, an 8-core GPU, and a 256GB SSD. It scored a rare 5-star rating from us, making it one of the top laptops on the market.

Apple MacBook Pro M1 13-inch (256GB): was $1,299 @ Apple with free $100 gift card Apple MacBook Pro M1 13-inch (256GB): was $1,299 @ Apple with free $100 gift card

It's technically a $100 discount, but in a different way. Over at Apple, you can pick one up with a gift card that you can use on the Apple store. Maybe pick up a case with it too?

14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro deals

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (512GB): was $1,999 now $1,949 @ Amazon Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (512GB): was $1,999 now $1,949 @ Amazon

The newly released 14-inch MacBook Pro is currently $50 off on Amazon. It starts with an 8-core M1 Pro chip (upgradeable to M1 Max), gorgeous mini LED display, 16GB RAM, 14-core GPU and 512GB of storage.

Apple MacBook Pro 16: was $2,499, now $2,449 @ Amazon Apple MacBook Pro 16: was $2,499, now $2,449 @ Amazon

Amazon takes $100 off the new 16-inch MacBook Pro. The cream of the crop, the base model packs a 10-core M1 Pro chip (upgradeable to M1 Max), 16-core GPU,16GB RAM and 512GB of storage.