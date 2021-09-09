Live
PlayStation Showcase 2021: Live Updates
Here's everything happening during the show
Sony is holding an exciting PlayStation Showcase today at 4PM EST. If you're interested in what you might see there, be sure to check out our PlayStation Showcase 2021: How to watch and what to expect.
Otherwise, lets jump straight into the live updates.
Finally, we get to see some more footage of Forsworn. It seems to revolve around a normal woman from Earth who appears in a fantasy world and gains absurd powers. Focuses on tons of mobility, parkour, magic abilities, and crazy combos.
We finally get to see some gameplay for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, a Borderlands spin-off focusing on a high fantasy setting. Clearly inspired by Dungeons & Dragons and other TTRPG's of its kind, this will take players throughout kingdoms and forests, yet you'll still have guns.
New trailer for Project Eve, a new hack-n-slash set in a post-apocalyptic world. There's also a part of the game that takes place on a space station, and tons of the creatures seem like monstrous aliens.
Opens with Jim Ryan welcoming us to the PlayStation Showcase. Shortly after, we see a brief teaser trailer for the Knights of the Old Republic Remake. It's coming exclusively to PS5.
Sony's PlayStation Showcase 2021 starts in less than 30 minutes. Expectations are high, with people hoping we see more info on God of War: Ragnarok. Jason Schreier has even posted on Twitter claiming that there will be "the reveal of a game that people have been hounding me about for years." It's hard to say what he's referring to, but regardless, it's time to get excited.
