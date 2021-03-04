Lenovo takes up to 58% off ThinkPad X1 Carbon 8 Windows, Linux laptops

Lenovo is celebrating the month of March with a massive sitewide inventory sale. For a limited time, you can save up to 58% on select ThinkPad Windows and Linux laptops.

As part of the sale, you can get the excellent Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 for $1,391 via coupon, "THINKMAR". Previously priced at $2,319, that's whopping $927 off and one of the best laptop deals available this week. As an alternative to Windows 10 Pro, Lenovo offers the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 with Linux for $1,314 ($876 off).

Lenovo ThinkPad deals

If you want to get the best productivity laptop for work or school, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 is a solid choice. The base model packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, a 1.6-GHz Intel Core i5-10201U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD.

In our ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 review, we loved its slim, lightweight design and bright, vibrant 1080p display. The laptop won us over with its fast performance and class-leading keyboard. We gave the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and the Editor's Choice award.

Design-wise, the ThinkPad X1 Gen 8 sports the same sleek shape and stealthy finish of the X1 Carbon Gen 7. Just about the only noticeable difference is the new "X1" stamp under the signature ThinkPad logo. Built to military-grade specs, it withstands high altitudes, subzero temperatures, drops, and spills. For security, ThinkPad X1 series laptops feature secure data encryption, a webcam cover, and an integrated fingerprint sensor. There's also an IR camera for seamless Windows Hello login.

Weighing in at 2.4-pounds and12.7 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 is just as thin as its competitors. It's on par with the Asus ExpertBook B9450 (2.2 pounds, 0.6 inches), HP Elite Dragonfly (11.9 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches, 2.5 pounds), and 13-inch MacBook Pro (12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, 3.1 pounds). Connectivity-wise, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon has Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB 3.1 ports, and an HDMI 1.4 input. It also has an integrated lock slot and headphone/mic combo jack.

Want a 2-in-1 business laptop instead?, Lenovo also offers the Editor's Choice ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5 for $1,299.99 ($1,839 off) via coupon, "THINKDEAL".

Lenovo's coupons are valid thru March 7.