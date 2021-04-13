Lenovo sale takes $1,079 off ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 — our favorite business laptop

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon is our favorite Lenovo business laptop for good reason. It's powerful, secure and built tough. And for a limited time, you'll save hundreds on this premium machine during Lenovo's laptop sale

Right now, you can get the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 for $1,319.99 via coupon, "THINKRAIN3". That's $1,079 off its former price of $2,399 and an all-time low price for this business notebook. This is one of the best laptop deals available this week.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9: was $2,399 now $1,320 @ Lenovo

It packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1200) display, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 improves upon its predecessor with a faster chip, redesigned chassis, wider TouchPad, and bigger battery. The laptop in this deal packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1200) display, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. This is one of the best deals we've seen this month.

Though we didn't test this latest model, in our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 review, we praised its slim, lightweight design and fast performance. We were also impressed by its class-leading keyboard which was a pleasure to type on. We gave the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9's predecessor a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and our hard to get Editor's Choice award. The Gen 9 laptop in this deal employs Intel's 11th Gen Core i5 CPU, so we expect the performance to be strong with this one.

Battery-wise, Lenovo promises you'll get up to 16.7 hours of uptime on a full charge. As for ports, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon packs plenty. It has two USB 4 Type-C with Thunderbolt 4 ports (DisplayPort / Data Transfer / Power Delivery), two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, and a headphone/mic jack combo.

With a weight of 2.5 pounds and measuring 12.4 x 8.7 x 0.6-inches the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 is on par with its competitors. It's on par with the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 (2.4 pounds, 12.7 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches), Asus ExpertBook B9450 (2.2 pounds, 0.6 inches) and HP Elite Dragonfly (11.9 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches, 2.5 pounds) and 13-inch MacBook Pro (12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, 3.1 pounds).

Not only is the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 a worthy successor to the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8, but it also a solid MacBook Pro alternative. It's a solid choice if performance, security, and reliability are important to you.