Leak Alert: Alienware m15 redesign spotted in the wild — check out the first image

If you’re signed up for Alienware’s Insider newsletter, you probably just received an email about an upcoming Winter Sale highlighted with a rather large picture of the Alienware m15 R3. But look closer, particularly around the port placement. That’s not the m15 R3. So if that’s not the third generation m15, what is it?

Unknown Alienware (Image credit: Future)

OK, before you think I’ve jumped off the deep end, take a look at the picture. On the m15 R3, there’s a microSD card slot on the right with a pair of USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A ports . However, in the picture, the card slot is noticeably absent.

Alienware m15 R3 (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Plus, the notebook in the picture has dual vents along the side while the actual m15 R3 only has a single port. Also, the rear hinge that has all the rear ports seems to be colored Dark Side of the Moon instead of straight black like on the m15 R3.

Alienware m15 R4 (Image credit: Future)

It’s easy to assume that this is the Alienware m15 R4 announced at CES 2021, however, the m15 R4 is a spec refresh so it looks identical to its predecessor. Since the laptop in the picture isn’t the R3 or R4, this might be our first look at a new Alienware m15 entirely, one with a total design refresh and potentially more goodies outside of the Nvidia 30-series GPU upgrades. Stay tuned to Laptop Mag for this developing story.