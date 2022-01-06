iPad Air 4 returns to $539 deal price for the new year

Lightweight and powerful, the iPad Air 4 is the best tablet for most people. And what better way to start the new year than with shiny new Apple tablet.

Currently, Amazon offers the silver model iPad Air for $539. It normally retails for $599, so you're saving $60. This is the lowest price we've seen for this tablet since the holidays.

In terms of iPad deals, it's one of the best we've seen today.

iPad Air deal

Apple iPad Air 4: was $599 now $539 @ Amazon Apple iPad Air 4: was $599 now $539 @ Amazon

Now $60 off, the 64GB model iPad Air 4th generation is back at its holiday deal pricing. With Apple's speedy A14 Bionic chip, the new iPad Air delivers excellent performance and good battery life.

Apple's iPad Air is the brand's fastest tablet yet. It's also a great value since it offers all the best features of the 11-inch iPad Pro for less.

The iPad in this deal features a 10.9-inch Retina display, an A14 Bionic chip, and 64GB of storage. It also supports Apple Pencil for note-taking and drawing as well as a Magic Keyboard for a laptop feel (both sold separately).

As we note in our iPad Air (2020) review, we loved its sleek, thin-bezel design and loud, clear speakers. We also liked the tablet's good battery life, which lasted 10 hours and 29 minutes in our Laptop Mag battery test. We gave the iPad Air a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award for its excellent performance.

In terms of design, the iPad Air looks more like an iPad Pro than an entry-level iPad. Its redesigned chassis has slimmer display bezels than its predecessor. Not only does it have a smaller footprint, but it also makes for a more immersive viewing experience.

At 9.7 x 7 x 0.24 inches and 1 pound, the iPad Air is thinner and lighter than the Microsoft Surface Go 2 (9.7 x 6.9 x 0.3 inches, 1.2 pounds) and about the same size as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (10 x 6.5 x 0.25 inches and 1.1 pounds). The 11-inch iPad Pro has almost the same dimensions and weight as the iPad Air, coming in at 8.7 x 7 x 0.23 inches and 1 pound.

As with all Apple deals, this one won't last too long, so act fast!