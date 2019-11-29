Hurry! Lenovo's excellent ThinkPad X1 Carbon is now just $999 this Black Friday

Our favorite business laptop is now on sale for the lowest price ever this Black Friday.

Lenovo is selling the 7th Gen ThinkPad X1 Carbon for just $999 as a limited Doorbuster deal on Black Friday. That means this sale won't last very long, so you'll need to be quick to score this discount.

The sale is on the base model X1 Carbon with a 14-inch, 1080p display, a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. This configuration has a web price of $2,149 and it usually sells for $1,450, so this is a great deal.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon: was $2,149 now $999

This is the lowest price we've seen for our favorite business laptop. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon is a sleek business laptop with a beautiful display, fast performance and loads of security features. View Deal

In our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon review, the 7th Gen model scored an outstanding 4.5-star rating for its sleek, lightweight design and its beautiful 14-inch display. But that's only the start of it because the X1 Carbon also has the best keyboard we've ever used on an Ultrabook and very long battery life.

If that isn't enough, another reason to pick up the 7th Gen X1 Carbon is for its quad speakers, which pump out loud and rich sound.

