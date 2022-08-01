Epic back-to-school laptop deal takes 55% of our favorite HP workstation

The HP ZBook Studio G8 is one of our top picks for best mobile workstation. And during HP's back-to-school sale, this Editor's Choice laptop is massively discounted.

Right now, you can get the HP ZBook Studio G8 for just $1,907 (opens in new tab). This mobile workstation would normally set you back $4,238, so that's a massive savings of $2,331. This marks the lowest price ever for this Wolf Pro Security Edition laptop. By far, this is one of the best back-to-school laptop deals we've seen yet.

Browse: HP's entire sale (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) HP Zbook Studio G8 Workstation: was $4,238 now $1,907 @ HP (opens in new tab)

Save a massive $2,331 on the excellent HP Zbook Studio G8 — our favorite mobile workstation. This machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 400 nit display, 2.3-GHz Intel Core i7-11800H 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. Nvidia's T1200 GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory does the heavy lifting for graphics.

HP's ZBook Studio G8 caters to the demanding workflows of creators and it's also suitable for college students. The mobile workstation in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 400 nit display and is powered by a 2.3-GHz Intel Core i7-11800H 8-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM. Rounding out its hardware configuration is a speedy 512GB SSD and powerful Nvidia T1200 GPU with 4GB of graphics memory.

As we mention in our HP ZBook Studio G8 review, this workstation is sleek, lightweight and powerful. We rate it 4.5 out of 5-stars for its overall and gaming performance. It's the Editor's Choice workstation laptop.

In one test, we hit it with 51 Google Chrome tabs — six of which were playing YouTube videos. For good measure, we began typing away in Google Doc with Capture One running in the background. The ZBook Studio G8 kept on plugging with no signs of slowing down. Though our review unit had an Intel Core i9-11950H CPU with 32 of RAM, we expect multitasking with the laptop in this deal to be on par.

Connectivity-wise, the HP ZBook Studio G8 equips you a nice selection. You get 1 x Mini DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x USB Type-A port, 2 x USB4 Type-C ports (Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4). There's also an SD card reader and headphone/microphone combo jack built-in.

At 3.3 pounds and 13.9 x 9.2 x 0.7 inches, the HP ZBook Studio G8 is more portable than its competitors. It's lighter than the Asus’ ZenBook Pro Duo 15 (5.3 pounds, 14.7 x 9.8 x 0.9 inches) and MSI Creator Z16 (4.9 pounds, 14.1 x 10.1 x 0.6 inches).

Now 55% off, the HP ZBook Studio G8 workstation is more affordable than ever. It's a solid buy if you want a powerful machine for enhanced productivity and gaming.