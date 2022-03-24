HP Days Sale takes up to 70% off laptops, monitors and more

This week's HP Days sale takes up to 70% off the brand's laptops, monitors and other peripherals. Save big on HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop, HP Omen 16, HP Envy series and more.

Plus, save 5% off select accessories with your purchase and get free shipping.

During the sale, you can get the HP Envy 17 for $779 . This laptop normally sells for $1,309, so that's $530 off its normal price. This its the Envy 17's lowest price yet and one of today's best laptop deals.

HP Envy 17 Touch Screen Laptop: was $1,309 now $779 @ HP

HP takes $400 off the HP Envy Laptop 17t-ch100. In our HP Envy 17 review, we were impressed by its minimalist design, solid graphics performance and comfortable keyboard. The laptop in this deal has a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and a 512GB SSD.

For your connectivity needs, the Envy 17 supplies you with plenty of ports. It has a Thunderbolt4 with USB4 Type-C (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4), SuperSpeed USB Type-A port, two SuperSpeed USB Type-A ports and an HDMI 2.0 port. There's also an SD card reader and headphone/microphone combo on board.

The HP Envy 17 is a solid pick if you're looking for a big screen laptop for work, school and everything else.

Looking for a powerful and versatile convertible laptop? HP Days Sale offers the HP Spectre x360 for $1,099 ($420 off). This model has a 13.5-inch (1920 x 1280) touch screen, 1.3-GHz Intel Core i7-1195G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD + 32GB Optane.

In our HP Spectre x360 review, we loved its luxurious, sturdy, compact design and bright 1080p display. The Spectre x360's fast performance and endurance earned a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars with us. It's the Editor's Choice 2-in-1 notebook.

And that's just two of our favorite deals from the HP Days Sale — see more of our top discounts below.

More HP Days Sale deals

HP Spectre x360 Convertible Laptop: was $1,519 now $1,099 @ HP

At $420 off, the HP Spectre x360 Convertible 14t ea100 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops to buy. This model is configured with a 13.5-inch (1920 x 1280) touch screen, 1.3-GHz Intel Core i7-1195G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD + 32GB Optane.

HP Omen 15 w/ RTX 3060 GPU: was $1,499 now $1,149 @ HP

Save $350 on the HP Omen 15 Gaming Laptop (15-ek1097nr) during the HP Days Sale. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.2-GHz Intel Core i7-10870H 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Nvidia's RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory handles graphics.

HP Chromebook X2: was $679 now $479 @ HP

At $200 off, the new HP Chromebook X2 is one of the most affordable 2-in-1 laptops you can get. It has an 11-inch (2160 x 1440) 2K touchscreen, 2.4-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM Adreno 618 graphics and 128GB of eMMC storage (expandable via microSD).

HP V27 27-inch 4K Monitor: was $499 now $429 @ HP

Save $70 on the HP V27 4K (3840 x 2160) monitor with 300 nits of brightness. This truly immerse 4K monitor is produces sharp image clarity, affording you a cinema-like viewing experience.