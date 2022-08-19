How to watch House of the Dragon online: Where to stream, release dates, and trailer

House of the Dragon is HBO's latest TV adaptation of George R. R. Martin’s popular 2018 fantasy novel Fire & Blood. It also serves as a prequel to Game of Thrones, and a history of the fall of House Targaryen and their scaled cohorts. Explore more of Daenerys’ bloodline, their highs, and their ultimate lows when the show premieres worldwide this week. If you’ve been itching for more from the world of Game of Thrones since its 2019 conclusion, then read on for our guide on how to watch House of the Dragon online in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia.



Set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon focuses on House Targaryen — the last surviving Dragonriders of the known world and the ruling family of Westeros. The show is likely to cover one of the more dramatic and bloody moments in the Song of Ice and Fire mythos, the Dance of the Dragons — a bloody civil war, and the cause of the Targaryen’s almost non-existent numbers. Expect all of the cloak and dagger that gripped so many of us as Westeros’ highest family suffers the longest fall. Witness as family becomes foe, waging a war so bloody it changes the landscape of our favorite fantasy isles forevermore.

Where to watch House of the Dragon online in the US

House of the Dragon arrives to screens in the U.S. in a familiar timeslot to Game of Thrones fans and in much the same place. The series is exclusive to HBO premiering on Sunday, August 21. New episodes will be released to HBO Max (opens in new tab) and broadcast to HBO concurrently from 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT) every Sunday.

HBO Max is one of the few on demand providers that doesn’t currently offer a free trial. However, if you have subscribed to HBO through the Amazon, Apple, Google Play, or Samsung TV app stores, then you are also entitled to access HBO Max at no additional cost. In fact, there are so many ways in which the service provider is bundled in with other services that HBO subscribers may already have access to HBO Max without even knowing it. Click here (opens in new tab) to see if you can access HBO Max through your current provider absolutely free.

(opens in new tab) HBO Max: Save 20% on HBO Max annual plans (opens in new tab)

HBO Max plans start as low as $9.99/mo or $99.99 for an annual subscription, but that price is subsidized with the inclusion of commercials. The commercial-free experience costs a little extra at $14.99/mo or $149.99 annually, this tier of subscription also allows you to download up to 30 titles to watch offline and stream applicable titles in 4K.

Where to watch House of the Dragon online in Canada

While HBO Max isn’t available in Canada, The Great White North can still catch the latest episodes of House of the Dragon (alongside a host of other HBO and SHOWTIME programming) through streaming service Crave . The first episode of House of the Dragon will be available from Sunday, August 21. Episodes are usually released onto the platform at around 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT), with new episodes releasing every following Sunday for the duration of the season’s 10-episode run.

(opens in new tab) Crave: 7-day free trial (opens in new tab)

New to Crave? Check out their 7-day free trial before investing in one of their streaming packages. All Crave content is available regardless of subscription plan, meaning you can enjoy thousands of hours of content from Crave, HBO, HBO Max, and Showtime alongside access to the entire HBO library regardless of the plan you pick.

Where to watch House of the Dragon online in the UK

Those in the United Kingdom can watch the Targaryan civil war unfold every Monday via on demand platform NOW (opens in new tab). The season premiere of House of the Dragon will be available to stream from Monday, August 22 from 2 a.m. BST. Sky TV customers can also watch House of the Dragon as it is broadcast on Sky Atlantic (opens in new tab) in the same 2 a.m. timeslot. However, if the early morning release time is too much for you, new episodes will also be repeated every Monday at 9 p.m.

(opens in new tab) NOW: 7-day free trial (opens in new tab)

If you’d prefer a contract-free approach, for a monthly fee of £9.99 you can subscribe to Sky’s digital streaming service NOW. From there you’ll be able to use the NOW app, available on Smart TVs, tablets, smartphones, games consoles, and desktop computers to access Sky Atlantic content through the Sky Cinema package (opens in new tab).

Where to watch House of the Dragon online in Australia

Australian audiences can find House of the Dragon on Foxtel NOW (opens in new tab) and BINGE (opens in new tab) streaming platforms. The first episode of this coming season will premiere on both services simultaneously from Monday, August 22. New episodes will be released in tandem every Monday from 11 a.m. AET until the season finale on October 23. Foxtel subscribers with the Essentials base pack can also watch the latest episodes of House of the Dragon, as they are broadcast on Fox Showcase and Foxtel Movies in 4K at the same time each week.

(opens in new tab) Foxtel NOW: 10-day free trial (opens in new tab)

If you’re new to the Foxtel NOW streaming service you can enjoy a free 10-day trial that includes all of Foxtel NOW’s content packs. It opens up over 70+ live channels and access to an impressive library of On Demand movies and series. New or reactivating customers signing up for Foxtel NOW Ultimate before September 30, 2022, will also gain a hefty discount of over 50% off on annual subscriptions.

(opens in new tab) BINGE: Try a free 14-day trial of BINGE (opens in new tab)

Australian streaming service BINGE offers a free 14-day trial to new customers, allowing access to over 10,000+ hours of movies and TV shows. BINGE is a great, no-lock-in contract service that allows for ad-free, on-demand streaming across a range of devices. Three subscription plans range in price from $10-18 AUD, with the top two tiers allowing high-definition streaming and multi-device support.

(Image credit: Photograph by Ollie Upton / HBO)

House of the Dragon release schedule: When will new episodes be released?

Game of Thrones fans can return to the shores of Westeros for a glimpse back in time to a Dance of the Dragons on Sunday, August 21, with the show premiering from 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT). Due to time zone differences, those in the UK and Australia will be able to catch the latest episodes of House of the Dragon from Monday, August 21 at 2 a.m. BST and 11 a.m. AET.

The following is the release schedule for House of the Dragon for those watching in the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia: